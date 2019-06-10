Delta Galil Industries : to Acquire Intimate Apparel Leader The Bogart Group

Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange,
DELTY.PK/OTCQX), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and
private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as
leisurewear, activewear and denim, today announced that it has signed an
agreement to acquire intimate apparel leader, The Bogart Group
(“Bogart”).
Headquartered in Hong Kong, Bogart is a vertically integrated global
leader in the design, development and manufacturing of fashion bras, and
one of the top leading names in intimate apparel, sports and swimwear.
The Company is a preferred strategic partner for some worldwide leading
brands such as Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Jockey, Adore Me, Vanity Fair,
Hanes, among others. In addition to The Bogart Group, Delta Galil will
acquire the Company’s subsidiaries Brunet, a leading lace manufacturer;
and B&B, a leading padding manufacturer.
With $230 million in consolidated sales in 2018 for The Bogart Group,
Delta Galil expects the deal to show a profit in the second half of 2019
and to be accretive to earnings in 2020. The acquisition is expected to
close in the beginning of Q3.
“We’re very pleased to be adding The Bogart Group to our strong
portfolio of intimate apparel, as expanding our footprint in the bra
category has been a long-term goal for Delta Galil,” said Isaac Dabah,
CEO of Delta Galil. “This is a unique strategic opportunity, where I see
great potential for Delta to leverage Bogart’s strong market position to
further build its company, while also helping Delta’s business units
expand to the next phase of growth.”
About Delta Galil Industries
Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded
and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since
its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create
products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal
emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops
innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks;
intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men;
babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also
designs, develops, markets and sells branded denim apparel under the
brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies apparel under the brand Splendid®.
For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.
About The Bogart Group
Since 1993, The Bogart Group has served as a fascinating
entrepreneurial adventure focused in the dynamic, fashion driven Intimate
Apparel world. Born in the World’s City of Hong Kong, it spreads
through Asia to serve the best Lingerie, Sports and Swimwear brands in
the world. Today it is home of 5 leading specialized Companies in
different activities of the industry that employ in excess of 10,700
persons.
