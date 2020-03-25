Log in
DELTICOM AG    DEX   DE0005146807

DELTICOM AG

(DEX)
  Report
News 
News

25.03.20: Appointment of new members to the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG

03/25/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

Hanover, 25.03.2020 - Delticom AG's Supervisory Board (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX) has had a new composition since the start of March this year, after the two long-standing Supervisory Board members Rainer Binder and Alan Revie resigned at the end of February for personal reasons. Together with Michael Thöne-Flöge, they have supported the Executive Board with great energy in concluding the turnaround concept and advised it on key issues.

In March, the Hanover Local Court appointed Alexander Gebler and Karl-Otto Lang as new members of the company's Supervisory Board by resolution. At the Supervisory Board meeting of 09 March 2020, Alexander Gebler was elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board while Michael Thöne-Flöge was elected as his deputy.

Alexander Gebler headed Delticom AG's legal department from 2006 to 2015. In particular, he provided legal support for the company's IPO on October 26, 2006. Mr. Gebler has been a partner in a Hanover-based law firm since July 2015. Based on his many years of experience in a management position at Delticom AG, Mr. Gebler has substantial knowledge of the interaction between law and business administration and is highly familiar with the circumstances of the company. As a lawyer, he also has educational and professional expertise in various fields of law, in particular corporate law.

Karl-Otto Lang is currently interim managing director at Gebrüder Götz in Würzburg. As CEO, board member and managing director of Marketing/Sales/Purchasing Procurement, he built up and managed mainly internationally operating companies. Mr. Lang has many years of experience in trade and industry, including Senior Vice President at Adidas. He is a proven expert in strategy, marketing and sales and has reorganized and restructured companies in Germany, the USA, England and France.

Michael Thöne-Flöge is Managing Director of the Hanover-based becker + flöge GmbH, which is one of the largest opticians in Germany. Michael Thöne-Flöge has been a member of Delticom AG's Supervisory Board since 2008. As a result of his entrepreneurial activities he brings the corresponding commercial and business management expertise to the Supervisory Board. In addition, he is a member of the advisory board of City-Gemeinschaft Hannover and a member of the plenary assembly and the trade committee of the Hanover Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Delticom AG's Managing Board would like to thank the departing members of the Supervisory Board for their trusting cooperation over the past few years, their active support and their comprehensive advice on key strategic issues, and looks forward to continuing its successful work with the new Supervisory Board.

About Delticom:

With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 18,000 tyre models for cars, motorcycles, trucks, commercial vehicles and buses. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 440 online shops and sales platforms in 75 countries, serving around 15 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's approximately 39,000 service partners worldwide for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2019, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 626 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 242 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

Contact:

Delticom AG Investor Relations
Melanie Gereke
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Tel.: +49(0)511-936 34-8903
Fax: +49(0)511-8798-9138
e-mail: melanie.gereke@delti.com

Download Corporate News

Disclaimer

Delticom AG published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 18:22:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Loock Chief Financial Officer
Michael Thöne-Flöge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alan Livingstone Revie Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Prüfer Member-Management Board
Philip von Grolman Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTICOM AG-41.98%36
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-12.42%498 316
MEITUAN DIANPING1.54%64 163
JD.COM, INC.16.41%59 963
SHOPIFY INC.8.15%50 111
PINDUODUO INC.-4.68%41 903
