DGAP-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Delticom AG: Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020



08.06.2020 / 18:56

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delticom AG: Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020



Hanover, June 8, 2020 - As a consequence of the ongoing corona pandemic, Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 00005146807, stock market symbol DEX) initially postponed its Annual General Meeting originally convened for May 5, 2020. Meanwhile, the date has been set for July 7, 2020 and the corresponding invitation was published in the Federal Gazette on May 28, 2020.



To protect shareholders, employees and other partners involved against health risks associated with the coronavirus, Delticom AG has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders and their proxies (with the exception of the company's proxies). Further information is available at www.delti.com/HV.



Delticom has many years of experience in cross-border e-commerce and, with online shops such as ReifenDirekt.de, is today the market leader in European online tyre trading. Against the backdrop of the Corona pandemic, consumers are increasingly taking advantage of the benefits of buying from a distance, and digitalization and networked working are becoming increasingly important. The company's online Annual General Meeting is part of this development.





About Delticom:



With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 18,000 tyre models for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trucks, commercial vehicles and buses. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 440 online shops and sales platforms in 75 countries, serving around 15 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's approximately 39,000 service partners worldwide for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2019, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 626 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 242 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com



Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Gereke

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.gereke@delti.com