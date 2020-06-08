Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Delticom AG    DEX   DE0005146807

DELTICOM AG

(DEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delticom AG: Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

DGAP-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
Delticom AG: Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020

08.06.2020 / 18:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG: Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020

Hanover, June 8, 2020 - As a consequence of the ongoing corona pandemic, Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 00005146807, stock market symbol DEX) initially postponed its Annual General Meeting originally convened for May 5, 2020. Meanwhile, the date has been set for July 7, 2020 and the corresponding invitation was published in the Federal Gazette on May 28, 2020.

To protect shareholders, employees and other partners involved against health risks associated with the coronavirus, Delticom AG has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders and their proxies (with the exception of the company's proxies). Further information is available at www.delti.com/HV.

Delticom has many years of experience in cross-border e-commerce and, with online shops such as ReifenDirekt.de, is today the market leader in European online tyre trading. Against the backdrop of the Corona pandemic, consumers are increasingly taking advantage of the benefits of buying from a distance, and digitalization and networked working are becoming increasingly important. The company's online Annual General Meeting is part of this development.



About Delticom:

With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 18,000 tyre models for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trucks, commercial vehicles and buses. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 440 online shops and sales platforms in 75 countries, serving around 15 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's approximately 39,000 service partners worldwide for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2019, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 626 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 242 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com


Contact:

Delticom AG
Investor Relations
Melanie Gereke
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903
Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138
Email: melanie.gereke@delti.com


08.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 93634 8000
Fax: +49 (0)511 8798 9138
E-mail: info@delti.com
Internet: www.delti.com
ISIN: DE0005146807
WKN: 514680
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1065505

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1065505  08.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1065505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELTICOM AG
01:00pDELTICOM AG : Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020
EQ
05/14DELTICOM AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
04/2727.04.20 : Delticom AG postpones Annual General Meeting // Update on current bus..
PU
03/2626.03.20 : Delticom AG publishes Annual Report 2019: Financial, assets and earni..
PU
03/26DELTICOM AG PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT : Financial, assets and earnings position a..
EQ
03/2525.03.20 : Appointment of new members to the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG
PU
03/25DELTICOM : Appointment of new members to the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG
EQ
03/25DELTICOM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
03/04DELTICOM AG : Revenue forecast missed mainly due to mild weather and correspondi..
EQ
01/13DELTICOM AG : Change in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 679 M 766 M 766 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 64,9 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 719x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,5 M 39,1 M 39,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart DELTICOM AG
Duration : Period :
Delticom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTICOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,77 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Gebler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Loock Chief Financial Officer
Michael Thöne-Flöge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Otto Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Prüfer Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTICOM AG-39.12%39
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING3.51%589 218
MEITUAN DIANPING56.04%119 565
JD.COM, INC.67.58%87 042
SHOPIFY INC.83.05%86 849
PINDUODUO INC.84.29%83 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group