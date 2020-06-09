DGAP-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Delticom AG: Change in the Management Board of Delticom AG



09.06.2020 / 09:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Change in the Management Board of Delticom AG



Hanover, June 09, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 00005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, has appointed Alexander Eichler as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) with effect from June 01, 2020. With regard to the employment relationship of Susann Dörsel-Müller, the Management Board member and the Supervisory Board have agreed by the best of mutual understanding to terminate the current contract prematurely with effect of June 30, 2020.



Mrs. Dörsel-Müller has been with the company since 2000, and during her 20 years she has worked for the company she has played a key role in successfully building up the company's e-commerce business and establishing Delticom AG as the European market leader in its sector. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board would like to thank Mrs. Dörsel-Müller for her successful work within the Delticom Group and wish her all the best for the future.

Mr. Alexander Eichler was appointed Delticom AG's Chief Operating Officer (COO) with effect from June 01, 2020. Mr. Eichler was previously employed for many years by Zalando Logistics SE & Co. KG and most recently held the position of Head of Logistics & Senior Operations Manager. Alexander Eichler is 39 years old and has several years of professional experience in a dynamic e-commerce environment. As a long-standing management personality with special intercultural understanding, he has comprehensive expertise in process management and in-depth methodological competence in the field of transport and warehouse logistics. Accordingly, he not only brings extensive expertise in the field of automation and process optimization but also additional e-commerce know-how to the company. Mr. Eichler's appointment is in line with the realignment of the company and the target organizational structure defined as part of the restructuring.





About Delticom:



With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 18,000 tyre models for cars, motorcycles, trucks, commercial vehicles and buses. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 440 online shops and sales platforms in 75 countries, serving around 15 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's approximately 39,000 service partners worldwide for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2019, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 626 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 242 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com



Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Gereke

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.gereke@delti.com