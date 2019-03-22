Delticom AG/Mytyres.co.uk: Buying Great Value Tyres Online Doesn't Mean Missing out on Professional Fitting

Spring is just around the corner, and it’s time for drivers to start
thinking about changing to summer tyres. However, a tyre check may show
that your current summer tyres are getting old, worn out, or have
visible damage, such as cracks or bumps. If this is the case, then it's
time for a new set of tyres. The legal minimum tread depth is 1.6 mm,
however experts recommend significantly more – summer tyres should be
replaced even if the tread depth is 3 mm. Regardless of mileage, you
should change your tyres at least every eight to ten years. This is
because the rubber starts to harden, the tyres lose grip on the road,
and driving performance is affected.
Of course, a set of four new tyres is a significant investment –
authorised workshops can often charge between 250 and 350 pounds. If you
want to save money, consider the alternatives: the result is an
increasing number of customers turning to online shops such as Mytyres.co.uk
to buy new tyres. The market share of tyres sold online has increased
steadily in recent years. The advantages are obvious: at Mytyres.co.uk,
customers can choose from a comprehensive range of all imaginable brands
and models, and are not limited to the brands offered by their dealer or
workshop. The product range at Mytyres.co.uk
covers everything from low-priced quality tyres to the premium segment –
and all at attractive prices.
However: “Some people refrain from buying tyres online because they see
obstacles that don’t really exist”, says Maren Höfler of Mytyres.co.uk.
For one thing, many people aren’t clear on what happens after they make
a purchase – after all, their new tyres aren’t on their car yet. So do
online shoppers have to double up as mechanics and fit their own tyres?
Höfler explains: “Don’t worry, we know that most people don’t have
tyre-fitting equipment lying around their garage at home. Also, many
people don’t trust themselves to change a tyre at the best of times, and
with good reason.” This is why Mytyres.co.uk
relies on its cooperation with an extensive network of service partners.
During the ordering process, customers can choose to have their tyres
delivered free of charge to a workshop near them. Their new tyres will
then be fitted professionally. In the UK alone Mytyres.co.uk
works with 2,000 service partners. “In this way, motorists can benefit
both from the competitiveness of the online trade and the personal
offline service of regional partners,” explains Höfler. And at Mytyres.co.uk
it couldn’t be easier to choose the right tyres for your vehicle: simply
enter various details found on your vehicle registration form, and the
website will only display search results that are approved for your own
car. “So at Mytyres.co.uk, there’s nothing to stop you from enjoying
safety and comfort while also saving money”, says Höfler.
