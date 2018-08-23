|
Delticom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/23/2018 | 04:20am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.08.2018 / 10:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Prüfer GmbH, Hannover
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Andreas
|Last name(s):
|Prüfer
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005146807
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|16.00 EUR
|10000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|160000.00 EUR
|10000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.08.2018
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|
|Brühlstraße 11
|
|30169 Hannover
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
44289 23.08.2018
© EQS 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
