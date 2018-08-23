Log in
DELTICOM AG (DEX)
Delticom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/23/2018


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.08.2018 / 10:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Prüfer GmbH, Hannover

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Prüfer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delticom AG

b) LEI
529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005146807

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.00 EUR 10000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
160000.00 EUR 10000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44289  23.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
