Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06/25/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
25.06.2019 / 18:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: June 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 26, 2019 German: http://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/Delticom_Geschaeftsbericht_2018.pdf English: http://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/Delticom_AnnualReport_2018.pdf


25.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

830849  25.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=830849&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
