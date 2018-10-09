|
Delticom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10/09/2018 | 06:05pm CEST
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delticom AG
Delticom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.10.2018 / 17:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Transfer of Fonds from Universal to ACATIS
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Ms Dr. Claudia Giani-Leber,
Date of birth: 02 Aug 1957
|
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|9.31 %
|0.0 %
|9.31 %
|12463331
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005146807
|
|1160000
| %
|9.31 %
|Total
|1160000
|9.31 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Dr. Claudia Giani-Leber
| %
| %
| %
|ALTA Vista Corporate Finance Beratung GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|ACATIS Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft
|9.31 %
| %
|9.31 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
09.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|
|Brühlstraße 11
|
|30169 Hannover
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
731833 09.10.2018
© EQS 2018
|
|Latest news on DELTICOM AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
697 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
5,90 M
|
Net income 2018
|
3,60 M
|
Debt 2018
|
9,60 M
|
Yield 2018
|
3,35%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
30,90
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
15,19
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
0,17x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,16x
|
Capitalization
|
112 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DELTICOM AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
1
|Average target price
|
9,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
6,0%