Delticom : adjusts full-year forecast after a positive business development in the second quarter and a successful turnaround management

Delticom AG adjusts full-year forecast after a positive business development in the second quarter and a successful turnaround management



Delticom AG adjusts full-year forecast after a positive business development in the second quarter and a successful turnaround management

Hanover, August 11, 2020 - Against the backdrop of decreasing revenues in the first half of 2020 as a result of the impact of the corona pandemic, the management of Delticom AG (WKN 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock exchange symbol DEX) is adjusting its revenues forecast. Although the gradual easing measures in the course of the second quarter have produced a catch-up effect in selected European countries, a recovery of the revenues shortfall in H1 in the second half of the year is unlikely. Accordingly, Group revenues for the year as a whole are now expected to range from ? 550 to 570 million (previous forecast: ? 600 to 630 million). Due to the successful turnaround management in recent months and the positive earnings development in Q2 2020, the company's management is raising its earnings forecast for the full year. The Delticom Group's EBITDA for the 2020 fiscal year is now planned within a range of ? +5 to +8 million (previous forecast: ? +1 to +5 million). Restructuring costs in 2020 will amount to around ? 5 million in total (previously: ? 4 million). Operating EBITDA will also be higher than originally planned at ? +10 to +13 million (previously: ? +5 to +9 million).

The complete Semi-Annual Report 2020 will be available for download on 13 August 2020 on the website www.delti.com within in the "Investor Relations" section.

About Delticom:



With the brand ReifenDirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 18,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 440 online shops and online distribution platforms in 75 countries, serving around 15 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's approximately 40,000 service partners worldwide for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2019, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 626 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 242 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

