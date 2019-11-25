Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Deluxe Corporation    DLX

DELUXE CORPORATION

(DLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deluxe : Completes Building its New Leadership Team with the Addition of a Payments General Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Mike Reed joins to drive organic performance in the company’s Payments business

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, announced the appointment of Michael Reed to General Manager of Payments. Reed joins the company’s new Executive Leadership Team (ELT), reporting to Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In April, McCarthy unveiled the company’s new strategic plan and vision, which, among other things, includes a new approach to selling all products to all customers as “One Deluxe.” This new plan incorporates a go-to-market strategy of identifying four key product areas: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Products and Checks. Deluxe conducted a global search to find world-class leaders for these newly created General Manager roles, and with the hiring of Reed, McCarthy’s vision for his executive team has been fulfilled. Reed joins newly hired Garry Capers, leading Cloud Solutions, and Thomas Riccio, leading Promotional Products. Long-time Deluxe leader Tracey Engelhardt was announced as the GM of Checks in April.

“Mike’s background and experience in the payments arena is extensive. He has embraced our transformation story, and I am excited to have him join our team,” McCarthy said. “With an impressive background, he brings a wealth of experience in the payments space and business transformation, and will continue the growth happening for us in that area. I’m pleased to see our vision at Deluxe coming together, and I’m excited about the future with these four outstanding leaders on our team.”

With more than 20 years of global experience leading customer-centric and scaled payments solutions, Reed comes to Deluxe from Barclays in London, where he served as managing director, global payment acceptance & product. While there, he managed payment acceptance and led digital transformation and international expansion initiatives designed to transform the customer experience and expand capabilities into new markets.

Prior to joining Barclays, Reed spent eight years at Bank of America Merchant Services, most recently as managing director of its European division, where he was responsible for establishing cross-border solutions for clients. During his tenure, he held a variety of leadership roles, including chief operating officer of Bank of America Merchant Services in the U.S. and general manager of the corporate client segment. Reed brings global experience, providing fiscal, strategic and operations leadership for businesses in the payments industry, and has built relationships with some of the largest and most challenging retailers in the world.

Deluxe Payments won business in the third quarter of 2019 under the leadership of Gary Cawthorne, vice president of Deluxe Treasury Management Solutions, including the recently announced agreement with Synchrony. Since joining Deluxe with the acquisition of Wausau Financial Services in 2014, Cawthorne has played a significant role in building and transforming Deluxe’s Treasury Management Solutions business. Cawthorne will maintain his leadership role in this critical area, reporting to Reed.

To learn more about the transformation underway at Deluxe, visit: www.deluxe.com/about-deluxe/investor-relations.

About Deluxe Corporation
Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company, serving enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions, offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.8 million small business customers access Deluxe’s wide range of products and services, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization, payroll services along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, including fraud prevention and profitability as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELUXE CORPORATION
05:01pDELUXE : Completes Building its New Leadership Team with the Addition of a Payme..
BU
11/21DELUXE : President and CEO, along with Chief Brand & Content Officer, Share Comp..
BU
11/20DELUXE : Inks Significant New Remittance Processing Agreement With Synchrony
BU
11/19DELUXE : Announces 10 Small Town Finalists in the Running for Season 5 of Small ..
BU
11/15DELUXE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/14DELUXE : Small Business Revolution Co-Hosts Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman to..
BU
11/13DELUXE : President and CEO Barry McCarthy to be a Featured Speaker at Salesforce..
BU
10/25DELUXE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10/25DELUXE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
10/24DELUXE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 006 M
EBIT 2019 358 M
Net income 2019 -198 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 -10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 2 106 M
Chart DELUXE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Deluxe Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELUXE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 62,67  $
Last Close Price 50,03  $
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry C. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheryl E. Mayberry-McKissack Non-Executive Chairman
Peter J. Godich Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith A. Bush CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Michael S. Mathews Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELUXE CORPORATION30.15%2 106
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.35.46%8 216
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.40.03%6 822
CIMPRESS N.V.23.78%3 475
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 347
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.-24.72%959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group