Deluxe Corporation : Announces New Agreement with Ingram Micro to Bring Products and Marketing Solutions to its Customers

Hostopia®, a Deluxe Company, will be Ingram Micro’s Preferred Hosting and Web Service Provider to Thousands of New Customers

Deluxe Corporation, a Trusted, Tech-Enabled Solutions Company™, today announced an agreement with Ingram Micro, the world’s largest distributor of information technology products, to make Hostopia® Ingram Micro’s preferred provider for select services, including legacy email and hosting solutions. The deal gives Hostopia, a Deluxe company, the opportunity to launch its entire portfolio of online presence and marketing solutions to Ingram Micro’s vast network of solution resellers.

“Deluxe has deep roots in web hosting and cloud-based web design, hosting millions of websites directly and indirectly through our partner network,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe Corporation. “This agreement is another important step in our long-term, go-to-market strategy as we transition from our manufacturing background to our tech-enabled future.”

Deluxe and Ingram Micro Cloud will collaborate to deliver a unique suite of services to customers that focus on helping small businesses get online, build a better brand and improve visibility, with packages that include:

Domain registration

Professional website and logo design

Web hosting

Do-it-yourself website building and logo design

eCommerce

Business-class email

Online fax

SSL and website security

Directory listings

Email marketing

Managed online marketing solutions (SEO, PPC, social media)

“We’re excited to begin this partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud,” said Jorge Carvalho, General Manager of Hostopia. “With more than 20 years of experience working with service providers and their small business customers, we understand small business, the challenges they face and the type of service and support they need to be successful. We’re looking forward to bringing this to Ingram’s channel.”

“Deluxe have proven experience working with small business customers and know what it takes to be successful,” said Tarik Faouzi, vice president, products, at Ingram Micro Cloud. “We are excited about this agreement and are ready to collaborate to bring our customers the best hosting and web services possible.”

As part of the agreement, Ingram Micro will cease use of legacy hosting and email solutions, introducing Hostopia as the preferred provider of consolidating, migrating and introducing new services to customer bases. Hostopia’s products will be available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in select markets beginning in the third quarter of 2019. Further, Ingram Micro’s service provider customers using CloudBlue’s commerce platform will also have access to resell Hostopia’s web and hosting services.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe is a Trusted, Tech-Enabled Solutions Company™, serving enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions, offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.8 million small business customers access Deluxe’s wide range of products and services, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization, payroll services along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, including fraud prevention and profitability as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at https://www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

About Hostopia

Hostopia is a leading provider of private label web services and business communication tools that allow service providers to differentiate their core product offerings, drive incremental revenue and build customer retention. Hostopia powers over 350 global telecoms and service providers in delivering services under their own brands across 22 countries. Hostopia supports many of the world’s leading telecommunications and service provider brands in offering a comprehensive product suite. Hostopia is a Deluxe Corporation company (NYSE: DLX). For more information, visit www.hostopia.com.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

At Ingram Micro Cloud™, we view cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. By leveraging our platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers and enterprises can quickly transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes, with little to no investment. Our portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure and IoT subscriptions. For more information, please visit: www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005557/en/