Deluxe Corporation : Announces New Hires in Critical Executive Leadership Roles

Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer Come Aboard During Transformative Change at Legacy Company

Deluxe Corporation announced recently the hiring of two key positions at the company’s executive level. Barry McCarthy, Deluxe’s President and CEO created the new role of Chief Strategy Officer and hired a new Chief Human Resources Officer for the 104-year-old company.

“These roles are absolutely critical to the transformation of Deluxe to a tech-enabled solutions company,” McCarthy said. “We are positioning ourselves to seamlessly meet the evolving needs of our customers for the next 100 years, and these leaders bring new points of view we can use to build on our already significant expertise at Deluxe.”

Amanda Parrilli, Chief Strategy Officer

Parrilli will lead Deluxe’s strategic marketplace analysis and play a critical role in setting the go-to- market strategy to drive profitable revenue growth. Most recently, Parrilli served on the Home Services leadership team at The Home Depot. Over the course of her 17-year career, she has also spent time working in the payment industry with Citigroup and First Data Corporation. Parrilli holds bachelor’s degrees in business administration and economics from Trinity University and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. Parrilli started at Deluxe in February and is based in the company’s Atlanta office.

Jane Elliott, Chief Human Resources Officer

Elliott will lead the enterprise human resources function, playing a strategic role in developing people and aligning the organization to Deluxe’s business strategy. Elliott brings a wealth of experience to Deluxe, specifically in creating cultures of collaboration, accountability and communication that inspires high performance. Most recently, she served as an Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Global Payments. She has more than 20 years of experience in payment technology including nine years at First Data. Elliott started at Deluxe in April and will be based in both Atlanta and the company’s headquarters in Shoreview, Minnesota.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe is a Trusted, Tech-Enabled Solutions Company™, serving enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions, offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.8 million small business customers access Deluxe’s wide range of products and services, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization, payroll services along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, including fraud prevention and profitability as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

