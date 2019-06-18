Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Deluxe Corporation    DLX

DELUXE CORPORATION

(DLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deluxe Corporation : Announces New Hires in Critical Executive Leadership Roles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer Come Aboard During Transformative Change at Legacy Company

Deluxe Corporation announced recently the hiring of two key positions at the company’s executive level. Barry McCarthy, Deluxe’s President and CEO created the new role of Chief Strategy Officer and hired a new Chief Human Resources Officer for the 104-year-old company.

“These roles are absolutely critical to the transformation of Deluxe to a tech-enabled solutions company,” McCarthy said. “We are positioning ourselves to seamlessly meet the evolving needs of our customers for the next 100 years, and these leaders bring new points of view we can use to build on our already significant expertise at Deluxe.”

Amanda Parrilli, Chief Strategy Officer
Parrilli will lead Deluxe’s strategic marketplace analysis and play a critical role in setting the go-to- market strategy to drive profitable revenue growth. Most recently, Parrilli served on the Home Services leadership team at The Home Depot. Over the course of her 17-year career, she has also spent time working in the payment industry with Citigroup and First Data Corporation. Parrilli holds bachelor’s degrees in business administration and economics from Trinity University and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. Parrilli started at Deluxe in February and is based in the company’s Atlanta office.

Jane Elliott, Chief Human Resources Officer
Elliott will lead the enterprise human resources function, playing a strategic role in developing people and aligning the organization to Deluxe’s business strategy. Elliott brings a wealth of experience to Deluxe, specifically in creating cultures of collaboration, accountability and communication that inspires high performance. Most recently, she served as an Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Global Payments. She has more than 20 years of experience in payment technology including nine years at First Data. Elliott started at Deluxe in April and will be based in both Atlanta and the company’s headquarters in Shoreview, Minnesota.

About Deluxe Corporation
Deluxe is a Trusted, Tech-Enabled Solutions Company™, serving enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions, offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.8 million small business customers access Deluxe’s wide range of products and services, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization, payroll services along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, including fraud prevention and profitability as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELUXE CORPORATION
05:00pDELUXE CORPORATION : Announces New Hires in Critical Executive Leadership Roles
BU
04:18pDELUXE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06DELUXE : Announces New Hires in Critical Executive Leadership Roles
PU
05/17DELUXE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/15DELUXE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/06DELUXE CORPORATION : Announces New Deluxe eChecks Relationship with The Hanover ..
BU
05/03DELUXE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/01DELUXE CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
04/25DELUXE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/25DELUXE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 030 M
EBIT 2019 343 M
Net income 2019 184 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,76
P/E ratio 2020 8,20
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 1 718 M
Chart DELUXE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Deluxe Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELUXE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 60,0 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry C. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martyn R. Redgrave Non-Executive Chairman
Keith A. Bush CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Michael S. Mathews Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen P. Nachtsheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELUXE CORPORATION9.13%1 638
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.8.28%6 941
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD5.47%5 076
CIMPRESS NV-2.59%2 664
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 571
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.-21.71%935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About