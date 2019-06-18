Deluxe Corporation : Announces New Hires in Critical Executive Leadership Roles

Deluxe Corporation announced recently the hiring of two key positions at
the company’s executive level. Barry McCarthy, Deluxe’s President and
CEO created the new role of Chief Strategy Officer and hired a new Chief
Human Resources Officer for the 104-year-old company.
“These roles are absolutely critical to the transformation of Deluxe to
a tech-enabled solutions company,” McCarthy said. “We are positioning
ourselves to seamlessly meet the evolving needs of our customers for the
next 100 years, and these leaders bring new points of view we can use to
build on our already significant expertise at Deluxe.”
Amanda Parrilli, Chief Strategy Officer
Parrilli will lead
Deluxe’s strategic marketplace analysis and play a critical role in
setting the go-to- market strategy to drive profitable revenue growth.
Most recently, Parrilli served on the Home Services leadership team at
The Home Depot. Over the course of her 17-year career, she has also
spent time working in the payment industry with Citigroup and First Data
Corporation. Parrilli holds bachelor’s degrees in business
administration and economics from Trinity University and a master’s
degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. Parrilli
started at Deluxe in February and is based in the company’s Atlanta
office.
Jane Elliott, Chief Human Resources Officer
Elliott will
lead the enterprise human resources function, playing a strategic role
in developing people and aligning the organization to Deluxe’s business
strategy. Elliott brings a wealth of experience to Deluxe, specifically
in creating cultures of collaboration, accountability and communication
that inspires high performance. Most recently, she served as an
Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Global
Payments. She has more than 20 years of experience in payment technology
including nine years at First Data. Elliott started at Deluxe in April
and will be based in both Atlanta and the company’s headquarters in
Shoreview, Minnesota.
About Deluxe Corporation
Deluxe is a Trusted, Tech-Enabled
Solutions Company™, serving enterprises, small businesses and financial
institutions, offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and
grow their businesses. Approximately 4.8 million small business
customers access Deluxe’s wide range of products and services, including
incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting,
email marketing, social media, search engine optimization, payroll
services along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately
4,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading
programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management
solutions, including fraud prevention and profitability as well as
checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold
directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com,
www.facebook.com/deluxecorp
or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005093/en/