Deluxe Corporation : Announces New Relationship with Transactis

Deluxe Treasury Management Services to sell Transactis’ technology to banks, commercial clients

Deluxe Corporation, a leader in trusted tech-enabled solutions, announced that it has signed an agreement with Transactis, a leading provider of electronic billing and payment solutions.

This relationship allows Deluxe Treasury Management Solutions to sell Transactis’ technology to existing financial customers, along with current and new commercial customers. The agreement comes at the start of Deluxe Exchange 2019, the company’s annual financial services conference held this year in Miami on February 4-6.

“Combining the electronic invoice and billing features from Transactis with our position as a leader in remittance payment processing, further enhances our receivables processing capabilities,” explained Gary Cawthorne, vice president of Deluxe Treasury Management Services. “Being able to aggregate all payment types into our integrated receivables services is a significant benefit for banks to offer their corporate clients.”

Since 2014, Deluxe Financial Services has been expanding its treasury management portfolio with new offerings in payment acceptance, cash applications and clearing services. The Transactis relationship opens new markets to both companies through Deluxe’s deep history with banks and corporations and Transactis’ innovative digital billing and payment solutions.

Beginning with the acquisition of WAUSAU Financial Services in 2014, Deluxe began to enhance its treasury management solutions, with acquisitions of FISC Solutions, Data Support Systems and RDM Corporation. In August 2018, Deluxe acquired Remitco, advancing its position in receivables management and lockbox Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations. Deluxe Treasury Management Solutions works with financial institutions and corporations to accelerate working capital, improve straight-through remittance processing, and drive profitable growth with in-house, hosted or BPO solutions for receivables management, remote deposit capture, payment processing services, and treasury management onboarding.

Transactis was launched in 2007 by Joe Proto. Through its advanced technology, Transactis has quickly become a trusted leader in moving money and data quickly and safely, transforming traditional billing and payment processing with innovative, reliable and secure digital solutions. Transactis develops the most advanced billing and payment technologies that simplify receivables management through comprehensive integrated solutions helping banks and service providers support the billing and payment needs of millions of businesses.

“This relationship with Deluxe makes great sense for both companies,” explained Proto. “We are very proud to work with Gary and his team. Deluxe’s well-established roots in the financial services industry will help introduce Transactis’ technology deeper into the banking industry while opening up new channels with commercial customers.”

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe Corp. is a leader in trusted tech-enabled solutions. Nearly 4.4 million small business customers access Deluxe’s wide range of products and services, including customized checks and forms, as well as website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization and logo design. For our approximately 4,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in checks, data driven marketing, treasury management and digital engagement solutions. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

About Transactis

Transactis transforms traditional billing and payment processing with innovative, reliable, and secure digital solutions. Transactis’ advanced technology simplifies receivables management, and is delivered to market through banks and service providers that support millions of businesses. Transactis meets the strictest regulatory and compliance requirements, including HIPAA, SSAE 16, PCI Level 1, and SOC 2. Transactis has received the Inc. 500 Award, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award, AlwaysOn OnFinance Top 100 Award, Red Herring Top 100 Award, PYMNTS Innovation Award, PayStream Advisors Innovative Technology Award, and it has been named a ‘Cool Vendor’ by Gartner. Transactis’ investors include Venture Capital, MacAndrews & Forbes, Compound, Safeguard Scientifics, StarVest Partners, Capital One, Fifth Third Bank, PNC, TD Bank and Wells Fargo. For more information, please visit transactis.com or follow us on Twitter @TransactisUS.

