Deluxe Corporation : Announces New Relationship with Transactis

Deluxe Corporation, a leader in trusted tech-enabled solutions,
announced that it has signed an agreement with Transactis, a leading
provider of electronic billing and payment solutions.
This relationship allows Deluxe Treasury Management Solutions to sell
Transactis’ technology to existing financial customers, along with
current and new commercial customers. The agreement comes at the start
of Deluxe Exchange 2019, the company’s annual financial services
conference held this year in Miami on February 4-6.
“Combining the electronic invoice and billing features from Transactis
with our position as a leader in remittance payment processing, further
enhances our receivables processing capabilities,” explained Gary
Cawthorne, vice president of Deluxe Treasury Management Services. “Being
able to aggregate all payment types into our integrated receivables
services is a significant benefit for banks to offer their corporate
clients.”
Since 2014, Deluxe Financial Services has been expanding its treasury
management portfolio with new offerings in payment acceptance, cash
applications and clearing services. The Transactis relationship opens
new markets to both companies through Deluxe’s deep history with banks
and corporations and Transactis’ innovative digital billing and payment
solutions.
Beginning with the acquisition of WAUSAU Financial Services in 2014,
Deluxe began to enhance its treasury management solutions, with
acquisitions of FISC Solutions, Data Support Systems and RDM
Corporation. In August 2018, Deluxe acquired Remitco, advancing its
position in receivables management and lockbox Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) operations. Deluxe Treasury Management Solutions works
with financial institutions and corporations to accelerate working
capital, improve straight-through remittance processing, and drive
profitable growth with in-house, hosted or BPO solutions for receivables
management, remote deposit capture, payment processing services, and
treasury management onboarding.
Transactis was launched in 2007 by Joe Proto. Through its advanced
technology, Transactis has quickly become a trusted leader in moving
money and data quickly and safely, transforming traditional billing and
payment processing with innovative, reliable and secure digital
solutions. Transactis develops the most advanced billing and payment
technologies that simplify receivables management through comprehensive
integrated solutions helping banks and service providers support the
billing and payment needs of millions of businesses.
“This relationship with Deluxe makes great sense for both companies,”
explained Proto. “We are very proud to work with Gary and his team.
Deluxe’s well-established roots in the financial services industry will
help introduce Transactis’ technology deeper into the banking industry
while opening up new channels with commercial customers.”
About Deluxe Corporation
Deluxe Corp. is a leader in trusted tech-enabled solutions. Nearly 4.4
million small business customers access Deluxe’s wide range of products
and services, including customized checks and forms, as well as website
development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine
optimization and logo design. For our approximately 4,600 financial
institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in
checks, data driven marketing, treasury management and digital
engagement solutions. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and
accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us
at www.deluxe.com,
www.facebook.com/deluxecorp
or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.
About Transactis
Transactis transforms traditional billing and payment processing with
innovative, reliable, and secure digital solutions. Transactis’ advanced
technology simplifies receivables management, and is delivered to market
through banks and service providers that support millions of businesses.
Transactis meets the strictest regulatory and compliance requirements,
including HIPAA, SSAE 16, PCI Level 1, and SOC 2. Transactis has
received the Inc. 500 Award, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award,
AlwaysOn OnFinance Top 100 Award, Red Herring Top 100 Award, PYMNTS
Innovation Award, PayStream Advisors Innovative Technology Award, and it
has been named a ‘Cool Vendor’ by Gartner. Transactis’ investors include
Venture Capital, MacAndrews & Forbes, Compound, Safeguard Scientifics,
StarVest Partners, Capital One, Fifth Third Bank, PNC, TD Bank and Wells
Fargo. For more information, please visit transactis.com or
follow us on Twitter @TransactisUS.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005200/en/