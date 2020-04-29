Deluxe Corporation : Declares Dividend

Log in
04/29/2020

On April 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on all outstanding shares of the Company. The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2020.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company for enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.5 million small business customers access a wide range of products and services from Deluxe, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization and payroll services, along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,000 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, fraud prevention and profitability solutions, as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 856 M
EBIT 2020 232 M
Net income 2020 131 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,08%
P/E ratio 2020 9,68x
P/E ratio 2021 8,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 1 240 M
Chart DELUXE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Deluxe Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELUXE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 38,00  $
Last Close Price 29,39  $
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry C. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheryl E. Mayberry-McKissack Non-Executive Chairman
Peter J. Godich Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith A. Bush Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael S. Mathews Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELUXE CORPORATION-42.25%1 216
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-0.94%5 119
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.0.11%1 831
CIMPRESS PLC-49.75%1 656
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.-24.51%719
BEIJING SHENGTONG PRINTING CO., LTD1.29%287
