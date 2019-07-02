Deluxe Corporation : Strengthens Existing Partnership With Salesforce to Accelerate Its Go-To-Market Strategy and Customer Engagement

Deluxe is transforming with Salesforce to improve customer insights, ignite innovation and reach its diverse customer base with highly relevant products and services

Deluxe Corporation, a Trusted, Tech-Enabled Solutions Company™, today announced an expanded agreement with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to accelerate Deluxe’s go-to-market strategy and improve customer engagement by getting a 360-degree view of customers across its entire business.

Founded in 1915, Deluxe serves millions of small business, banking and enterprise customers, providing everything from printed products to websites, logos and payroll, AI-enabled payment processing to receivables management solutions and more. With this broad portfolio, Deluxe has accumulated customer data from multiple sources, varied across legacy tools and systems.

As the company prepares for the next 100 years, it is focused on digital transformation and fundamentally changing its go-to-market strategy. This includes expanding its decade-long partnership with Salesforce, enabling Deluxe to better leverage its customer data to gain a holistic understanding of its customers across multiple business segments and deliver highly relevant products and services.

“Deluxe is transforming from a company known for traditional manufacturing and check printing to a tech-enabled solutions company,” said Mike Mathews, Chief Information Officer of Deluxe Corporation. “By expanding our existing relationship with Salesforce to include all aspects of its cutting-edge CRM platform, we will be able to provide our more than five million customers with an incredible and growing product portfolio tailored to their needs. The ability to have a single view of our customers is a game changer for Deluxe.”

In partnership with Salesforce Success Cloud advisory services, Deluxe is consolidating its customer service, direct and indirect sales, digital commerce, analytics and marketing systems onto a single CRM platform. This will offer Deluxe unprecedented insight into its diverse customer base and the ability to cross-sell and up-sell products and services best suited to each customer.

“Deluxe truly understands the importance of innovation and digital transformation to meet customer demands,” said Dave Justice, Executive Vice President at Salesforce. “Deluxe will now be able to access the full power of Salesforce to engage their customers and partners in a whole new way.”

As part of this long-term agreement, Deluxe and Salesforce will also collaborate to provide mutual small business customers with innovative product solutions, including Deluxe’s growing portfolio of Small Business Solutions and Salesforce Essentials. More details on the partnership will be communicated in the Fall during Deluxe’s appearance as a speaker at Salesforce’s annual event, Dreamforce, the world’s largest software conference.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe is a Trusted, Tech-Enabled Solutions Company™, serving enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions, offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.8 million small business customers access Deluxe’s wide range of products and services, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization, payroll services along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, including fraud prevention and profitability as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

