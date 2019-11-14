Deluxe : Small Business Revolution Co-Hosts Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman to Speak at Dreamforce

Salesforce Chief Marketing Officer, Stephanie Buscemi will speak to the Deluxe Small Business Revolution co-hosts about issues and opportunities facing small businesses

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, announced today that Chief Brand & Content Officer and host of Small Business Revolution, Amanda Brinkman, and her co-host and renovation icon, Ty Pennington, will appear at the Salesforce Dreamforce conference on Wednesday, November 20, at 2 p.m. PST.

Salesforce Chief Marketing Officer, Stephanie Buscemi, will lead the discussion with Amanda and Ty, where they’ll discuss the current small business environment, the struggles and challenges small businesses face across the country and what Deluxe and Salesforce see as opportunities for entrepreneurs. In addition, one of the remarkable businesses featured on Small Business Revolution Season 4 – nooma yoga studios from Searcy, Arkansas – will be there to offer their insight into the minds of small business owners.

“With nearly 5 million small business customers, Deluxe has a deep and focused knowledge of what entrepreneurs need to thrive in today’s economy,” said Brinkman. “Our team has traveled the country the last five years, gathering incredible and inspiring small business stories that we’ll share as part of this presentation. Dreamforce is the perfect place to showcase how Deluxe solutions help businesses succeed, and how Deluxe champions businesses so communities thrive.”

In addition to the presentation in the Theater of the Dreamforce Campground, Amanda and Ty will be filming content with Salesforce to share on www.smallbusinessrevolution.org at a later date. Casey Cox and Nicole Hopkins, owners of nooma, will share their story about how they were chosen to receive the Deluxe Corporation’s marketing makeover and business support as a featured business in Season 4 of the acclaimed series.

“Innovation. Action. Speed. Ingenuity. Those are the words that come to mind when I think of Salesforce and the Dreamforce conference,” Chris Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer for Deluxe Corporation. “This is the type of audience that resonates with our Small Business Revolution content because they are entrepreneurs and technology-forward thinkers. Deluxe is creating the tools to help small businesses thrive.”

Members of the Deluxe team will be on-hand at booth #1300 in the Dreamforce Campground for the duration of the event, to showcase a wide array of product and service offerings for financial institutions, enterprise companies and small businesses. Additional members of Deluxe’s executive leadership team, including McCarthy, will also be speaking at Dreamforce in varying capacities. Pennington will be available at the Deluxe booth to meet members of the conference from 4-5 p.m. PST on November 20.

Dreamforce, one of the largest software conferences in the world, brings together leaders, industry pioneers and thousands of people in the Salesforce community together for four high-energy days of learning, inspiration, equality and fun. With more than 2,700 sessions and thousands of solutions from the world’s largest cloud ecosystem, Dreamforce has tailored content specific to every industry, role and company size.

