DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Early redemption of 2017/2022 Notes (ISIN XS1647824173 / ISIN XS1647824686) intended



24-Sep-2019 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE DOCUMENT.#



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Early redemption of 2017/2022 Notes (ISIN XS1647824173 / ISIN XS1647824686) intended



Langen, 24 September 2019 - Today, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) has mandated a consortium of banks to arrange a series of meetings with institutional investors in the course of a roadshow over the next few days. Subject to market conditions, DEMIRE intends to issue a rated, unsecured and fixed rate benchmark corporate bond.

The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used to repay existing debt. In this context, DEMIRE intends, subject to a successful bond issue, to redeem all of its 2,875% notes due in 2022 (ISIN XS1647824173/XS1647824686) with an outstanding principal amount of approximately EUR 361 million and to repay all outstanding bonds early. Should DEMIRE exercise its call right, a corresponding notice of termination will be published in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes.





IMPORTANT NOTICE:

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The securities referred to herein may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of any prospectus or offering document relating to the securities referred to herein in such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in Australia, Canada, South Africa, Japan, or the United States of America (the "United States") or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement is directed at and/or for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are referred to herein as "relevant persons). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

The bond is not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a "Retail Investor" means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MIFID II; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC ("IMD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of MIFID II; or (iii) not a Qualified Investor as defined in the Prospectus Directive. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of DEMIRE and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which DEMIRE has made to the best of its knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DEMIRE. Actual events or developments may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Michael Tegeder

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44

Email: tegeder@demire.ag