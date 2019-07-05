Log in
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Moody's confirms Ba2 corporate rating

07/05/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Rating
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Moody's confirms Ba2 corporate rating

05.07.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- DEMIRE aims to achieve an investment grade rating in the medium term

The internationally renowned rating agency Moody's has confirmed its Ba2 corporate rating for DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0), which is just below investment grade. In its explanation of the rating, Moody's positively highlighted DEMIRE's broadly diversified portfolio at secondary locations and its active portfolio management approach.

DEMIRE recently optimised its financing profile, reducing its average cost of financing as at 30 June 2019 by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent.

Tim Brückner, CFO at DEMIRE, comments: "We aim to achieve an investment grade rating in the medium term, and we are well on the way to that goal. Among other things, this is demonstrated by the constant optimisation of our financing costs."


Contact:
Michael Tegeder
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: 06103/3724944
Email: tegeder@demire.ag

05.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 836601

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836601  05.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
