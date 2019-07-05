DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Moody's confirms Ba2 corporate rating

- DEMIRE aims to achieve an investment grade rating in the medium term
The internationally renowned rating agency Moody's has confirmed its Ba2 corporate rating for DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0), which is just below investment grade. In its explanation of the rating, Moody's positively highlighted DEMIRE's broadly diversified portfolio at secondary locations and its active portfolio management approach.
DEMIRE recently optimised its financing profile, reducing its average cost of financing as at 30 June 2019 by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent.
Tim Brückner, CFO at DEMIRE, comments: "We aim to achieve an investment grade rating in the medium term, and we are well on the way to that goal. Among other things, this is demonstrated by the constant optimisation of our financing costs."
