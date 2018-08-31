Log in
Xetra  >  Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE (DMRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/31/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.08.2018 / 15:07
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
73.085.728


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719645  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719645&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 73,9 M
EBIT 2018 93,9 M
Net income 2018 44,5 M
Debt 2018 662 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,71
P/E ratio 2019 6,75
EV / Sales 2018 13,2x
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
Capitalization 315 M
Chart DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE
Duration : Period :
Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,78 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralf Kind Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Alexander Goepfert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Hölzle Vice Chairman
Thomas Wetzel Member-Supervisory Board
Peer Schlinkmann Head-Investor Relations & Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE12.41%369
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.73%47 856
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.27%44 294
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.79%35 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.56%32 724
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.32%26 711
