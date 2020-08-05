DeNA : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT Send by mail :

The following information was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [IFRS] August 5, 2020 Company name: DeNA Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2432 URL: https://dena.com/intl/ Representative: Isao Moriyasu, President & CEO Contact: Jun Oi, Managing Executive Officer (CFO), Head of the Corporate Unit Phone: +81-3-6758-7200 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 6, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ― Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors, analysts and the press) (Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% changes from the previous corresponding period) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit for the period Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended 30,041 (4.3) 12,570 442.1 14,462 274.4 9,867 285.4 June 30, 2020 Three months ended 31,383 (7.5) 2,319 (54.6) 3,863 (48.4) 2,560 (53.5) June 30, 2019 Profit for the period Total comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings attributable to income for the period per share per share owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Yen Three months ended 9,902 304.7 18,317 51.8 79.86 79.75 June 30, 2020 Three months ended 2,447 (53.2) 12,067 ― 16.83 16.81 June 30, 2019 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total equity Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity attributable to attributable to owners of the parent owners of the parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 285,582 198,151 194,353 68.1 As of March 31, 255,740 187,319 180,486 70.6 2020 2. Dividends Dividends per share End of 1st End of 2nd End of 3rd End of Total quarter quarter quarter year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended ― 0.00 ― 20.00 20.00 March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending ― March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 ― ― ― ― (Forecast) (Notes) 1. Revisions to recently announced dividend forecast: No 2. The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined at this time. 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 cannot be provided due to the difficulty of reasonably & accurately estimating the figures. * Notes Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Number of Shares Issued (common stock) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of June 30, 2020 130,210,945 shares As of March 31, 2020 150,810,033 shares 2) Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2020 6,718,442 shares As of March 31, 2020 25,310,018 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2020 123,993,459 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019 145,377,635 shares (Note) The 207,895 shares of the Company's stock owned by the Stock Grant ESOP Trust account are included in the "Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period" as of June 30, 2020, and the 211,583 shares of the Company's stock owned by the same trust account are included in the "Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period" as of March 31, 2020. This report of quarterly consolidated financial results is outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or accounting auditor. Explanation of the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecast and Other Notes

(1) Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

The forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. They are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts, and actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. (2) Dividend Forecast The Company plans to set the cash dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 considering the overall progress in performance and other factors, and promptly announce said expected dividend amount. (3) Method of Obtaining Supplementary Briefing Material on Financial Results The Company is planning to hold a briefing session for institutional investors, analysts and the press on August 5, 2020. The briefing materials to be distributed at the session are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website at the appropriate time for disclosure. In addition, videos and primary Q&A of the briefing session are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website at a later date shortly thereafter. Appendix 1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position 2 (1) Overview of Operating Results 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position and Cash Flows 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information 4 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes 5 (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 5 (2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement 7 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 8 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 9 (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 10 (6) Notes on Going Concern Assumption 11 (7) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 11 1. Additional information 11 2. Segment information 11 3. Earnings per share 14 4. Impairment of assets 14 5. Significant subsequent events 15 - 1 - 1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position (1) Overview of Operating Results During the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020), the Group made efforts to enhance corporate value over the mid to long term by ensuring healthy profitability and creating new hit titles in its Game Business, while making optimal growth investments in new business areas to realize a stronger business portfolio. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, revenue increased year-on-year in the Game Business and the Live Streaming Business, while revenue decreased year-on-year in the Sports Business due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses in total decreased year-on-year. Expenses including commission fees in cost of sales increased in line with the performance of the Game Business and the Live Streaming Business, while depreciation decreased in line with the decrease in intangible assets year-on-year. Expenses related to the Sports Business and the former Automotive Business also decreased year-on-year. In other income, due to an absorption-type company split of businesses related to taxi dispatch apps, etc. effective April 1, 2020, the Company recorded a gain on transfer in the amount of ¥2,045 million, which is calculated as the difference between the compensation for this company split and the net assets based on the book value of the assets and liabilities of the transferred business immediately prior to the company split. In addition, following the transfer of a portion of the Company's shares in SHOWROOM Inc. during the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries of ¥7,889 million. As a result, revenue of the DeNA Group was ¥30,041 million, down 4.3% year-on-year, operating profit was ¥12,570 million, up 442.1% year-on-year, profit before tax was ¥14,462 million, up 274.4% year-on-year, and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was ¥9,902 million, up 304.7% year-on-year. Business performance by segment is as follows. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, changes have been made to the segment classification, and comparison and analysis of business performance by segment has been done after restatement to the revised segment classification. For details, please refer to "2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (7) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Segment information 1) Outline of reportable segments." Game Business

Revenue of the Game Business was ¥21,231 million, up 7.8% year-on-year, and segment profit was ¥4,608 million, up 35.4% year-on-year.

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, both revenue and profit increased year-on-year due to steady performance of existing titles, contributions from titles that were launched in Japan and overseas in and after the previous fiscal year, and an increase in virtual currency consumption year-on-year. Sports Business Revenue of the Sports Business was ¥1,211 million, down 84.8% year-on-year, and segment loss was ¥2,082 million, compared with segment profit of ¥2,657 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the start of the official professional baseball games, which was late March in normal years, was delayed until June 19. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, there was impact from all games being held without spectators. 3) Live Streaming Business Revenue of the Live Streaming Business was ¥5,742 million, up 227.8% year-on-year, and segment profit was ¥766 million, compared with segment loss of ¥312 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. This business includes services such as Pococha and SHOWROOM, and the Company has been proactively investing for growth of this business since the period before the previous fiscal year. - 2 - 4) Healthcare Business Revenue of the Healthcare Businesses was ¥446 million, up 7.5% year-on-year, and segment loss was ¥373 million, compared with segment loss of ¥454 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. Use of "MYCODE," "kencom," "Aruite Otoku," and other existing services provided in the healthcare service field was solid. Meanwhile, the Company made prior investments, mainly in the research and development field. New Businesses and Others

Revenue of the New Businesses and Others was ¥1,579 million, down 1.9% year-on-year, and segment loss was ¥152 million, compared with segment loss of ¥1,519 million for same period of the previous fiscal year.

This section comprises various initiatives that aim to reinforce the Group's business portfolio over the mid to long term as well as services of the E-commerce Business. The figures for the previous fiscal year include aggressive investments in the former Automotive Business. Overview of Financial Position and Cash Flows Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020 were ¥285,582 million, an increase of ¥29,842 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Current assets were ¥112,707 million, an increase of ¥4,615 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase in cash and cash equivalents by ¥9,497 million.

Non-current assets were ¥172,874 million, representing an increase of ¥25,227 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase in investments accounted for using the equity method by ¥13,703 million.

Total liabilities at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥87,431 million, an increase of ¥19,010 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Current liabilities were ¥34,272 million, representing a decrease of ¥6,509 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to a decrease in trade and other current payables by ¥8,187 million.

Non-current liabilities stood at ¥53,158 million, representing an increase of ¥25,519 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of ¥20,000 million in borrowings.

Total equity at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥198,151 million, representing an increase of ¥10,832 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily attributable to a decrease of ¥33,183 million in treasury stock.

In terms of liquidity, the liquidity ratio and ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent were 328.9% and 68.1%, respectively, at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020. Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents (collectively, "cash") at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by ¥9,497 million to ¥83,033 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Cash flows in each area of activity and their respective contributing factors are as follows.

(Operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥6,349 million, compared to a cash inflow of ¥7,411 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The principal cash inflow factor was ¥14,462 million in profit before tax.

(Investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥3,695 million, compared to a cash outflow of ¥3,962 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The principal cash outflow factor was ¥3,275 million in acquisition of property and equipment.

(Financing activities) 3 - Net cash provided by financing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥11,259 million, compared to a cash outflow of ¥1,657 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The principal cash inflow factor was ¥20,000 million in proceeds from borrowings. (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 cannot be provided due to the difficulty of reasonably & accurately estimating the figures. For information on the principal matters expected to have an impact on business performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and the impact of the spread of COVID-19, please refer to "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 [IFRS]" announced on May 14, 2020. As a result of a capital increase through a third-party allotment conducted in July 2020 by Mobility Technologies Co., Ltd., an associate of the Company accounted for using the equity method, the Company expects to record approximately ¥3.8 billion in share of profit of associates accounted for using the equity method during the six months ending September 30, 2020. Please also refer to "2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (7) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 5. Significant subsequent events." - 4 - 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 73,536 83,033 Trade and other current receivables 25,243 22,981 Income tax receivable 686 803 Other financial assets 2,296 1,017 Other current assets 6,331 4,873 Total current assets 108,093 112,707 Non-current assets Property and equipment 3,082 2,893 Right-of-use assets 21,378 20,827 Goodwill 5,883 5,883 Intangible assets 7,243 6,813 Investments accounted for using the 22,378 36,081 equity method Other non-current financial assets 86,832 99,557 Deferred tax assets 550 563 Other non-current assets 301 258 Total non-current assets 147,647 172,874 Total assets 255,740 285,582 - 5 - (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other current payables 25,348 17,161 Borrowings 3,000 - Lease liabilities 2,708 2,881 Income tax payables 398 930 Other current financial liabilities 563 982 Other current liabilities 8,764 12,319 Total current liabilities 40,781 34,272 Non-current liabilities Borrowings - 20,000 Lease liabilities 7,129 6,417 Provisions 980 930 Other non-current financial liabilities 954 297 Deferred tax liabilities 18,384 25,311 Other non-current liabilities 194 202 Total non-current liabilities 27,640 53,158 Total liabilities 68,421 87,431 Equity Common stock 10,397 10,397 Capital surplus 15,237 15,817 Retained earnings 163,564 135,527 Treasury stock (45,139) (11,956) Other components of equity 36,428 44,567 Total equity attributable to owners of 180,486 194,353 the parent Non-controlling interests 6,833 3,797 Total equity 187,319 198,151 Total liabilities and equity 255,740 285,582 - 6 - (2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenue 31,383 30,041 Cost of sales (13,640) (13,699) Gross profit 17,743 16,342 Selling, general and administrative expenses (14,303) (13,765) Other income 134 10,087 Other expenses (1,254) (93) Operating profit 2,319 12,570 Finance income 1,177 2,669 Finance costs (649) (70) Share of profit (loss) of associates accounted for using 1,016 (708) the equity method Profit before tax 3,863 14,462 Income tax expense (1,303) (4,595) Profit for the period 2,560 9,867 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,447 9,902 Non-controlling interests 113 (35) Profit (loss) for the period 2,560 9,867 (Yen) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent: Basic earnings per share 16.83 79.86 Diluted earnings per share 16.81 79.75 - 7 - (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Profit for the period 2,560 9,867 Other comprehensive income Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax Gains (losses) from investments in equity 9,329 8,431 instruments, net of tax Total other comprehensive income that will not be 9,329 8,431 reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax Components of other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax Other Total other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax Other comprehensive income, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period 179 18 (2) 1 177 19 9,507 8,450 12,067 18,317 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 11,995 18,281 Non-controlling interests 72 36 Total comprehensive income for the period 12,067 18,317 - 8 - (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non- Common Capital Retained Treasury Other components Total controlling Total equity stock surplus earnings stock of equity interests As of April 1, 2019 10,397 10,971 217,973 (11,498) 23,894 251,737 5,129 256,865 Cumulative effect of accounting - - (43) - - (43) - (43) change Restated balance 10,397 10,971 217,930 (11,498) 23,894 251,694 5,129 256,822 Profit for the period - - 2,447 - - 2,447 113 2,560 Other comprehensive income - - - - 9,548 9,548 (41) 9,507 Total comprehensive income for the - - 2,447 - 9,548 11,995 72 12,067 period Dividends recognized as distributions - - (5,814) - - (5,814) (520) (6,334) to owners Increase (decrease) through treasury - (223) - 186 - (37) - (37) stock transactions Increase (decrease) through share- - 14 - - 32 46 - 46 based payment transactions Transfer to capital surplus from - 42 (42) - - - - - retained earnings Acquisition, disposal and other changes - 2,452 - - - 2,452 2,546 4,998 of non-controlling interests Increase (decrease) through transfers - 36 41 - (40) 38 316 354 and other changes As of June 30, 2019 10,397 13,293 214,562 (11,312) 33,434 260,373 7,543 267,916 (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non- Common Capital Retained Treasury Other components Total controlling Total equity stock surplus earnings stock of equity interests As of April 1, 2020 10,397 15,237 163,564 (45,139) 36,428 180,486 6,833 187,319 Profit for the period - - 9,902 - - 9,902 (12) 9,867 Other comprehensive income - - - - 8,379 8,379 71 8,450 Total comprehensive income for the - - 9,902 - 8,379 18,281 36 18,317 period Dividends recognized as - - (2,510) - - (2,510) (566) (3,076) distributions to owners Increase (decrease) through treasury - (18) - (2,433) - (2,450) - (2,450) stock transactions Cancellation of treasury stock - (35,616) - 35,616 - - - - Increase (decrease) through share- - 10 - - 6 16 - 16 based payment transactions Transfer to capital surplus from - 35,622 (35,622) - - - - - retained earnings Acquisition, disposal and other - 167 - - - 167 233 400 changes of non-controlling interests Change resulting from loss of - - - - (52) (52) (2,925) (2,977) control of subsidiaries Increase (decrease) through transfers - 416 193 - (193) 416 186 603 and other changes As of June 30, 2020 10,397 15,817 135,527 (11,956) 44,567 194,353 3,797 198,151 - 9 - (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Operating activities Profit before tax 3,863 14,462 Depreciation and amortization 3,309 1,333 Profit for transfer from business divestitures - (2,045) Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - (7,889) Impairment loss 1,183 - Interest and dividend income (1,177) (1,464) Interest expenses 8 16 Share of loss of associates accounted for using the equity method (1,016) 708 Decrease (increase) in trade and other current receivables 4,631 906 Increase (decrease) in trade and other current payables (2,292) (3,370) Increase (decrease) in deposits received 762 459 Increase (decrease) in advances received (3,117) 4,367 Other, net 679 (2,252) Subtotal 6,832 5,231 Dividends received 1,142 1,444 Interest paid (1) (12) Interest received 42 20 Income tax paid (604) (344) Income tax refund - 10 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 7,411 6,349 Investing activities Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries or other businesses, net of 86 45 cash disposed of Sales of subsidiaries or other businesses, net of - (191) cash acquired Purchase of shares of associates (1,750) (200) Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities 1,805 1,690 Purchases of investment securities - (198) Acquisition of property and equipment (241) (3,275) Acquisition of intangible assets (3,772) (1,594) Other, net (90) 29 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (3,962) (3,695) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings - 20,000 Repayments of borrowings - (3,000) Repayments of lease liabilities (531) (708) Cash dividends paid (5,646) (2,425) Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling interests 4,998 400 Cash dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (520) (566) Proceeds from disposition of treasury stock 41 3 Purchase of treasury stock - (2,445) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (1,657) 11,259 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,792 13,913 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 101,386 73,536 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (52) (42) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exclusion of - (4,374) subsidiaries from consolidation Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 103,126 83,033 - 10 - Notes on Going Concern Assumption Not applicable. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Additional information (Important accounting estimates)

There are no major changes to the assumptions related to the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on the professional baseball business stated in (Additional information) in the Securities Report from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Segment information Outline of reportable segments The Group principally provides Internet services for mobile and PC users and organizes business divisions by type of service. Each of these business divisions formulates comprehensive business strategies for the services it provides, and undertakes related business activities. Therefore, the Group is composed of operating segments classified by the types of services provided. The four reportable segments of the Group are classified as the "Game Business," "Sports Business," "Live Streaming Business" and "Healthcare Business." The types of services provided by each segment classification are shown in the table below: Segment classification Type of service Game Business Game for mobile devices-related services (provided in Japan and internationally) Principal services: Mobage, etc. Sports Business Sports-related services (provided in Japan) Principal services: Yokohama DeNA BayStars Baseball Club, operation of the Yokohama Stadium, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, Yokohama DeNA Running Club, etc. Live Streaming Business Live streaming-related services (provided in Japan) Principal services: Pococha, SHOWROOM, etc. Healthcare Business Healthcare-related services (provided in Japan) Principal services: MYCODE, kencom, Aruite Otoku, etc. New Businesses and New businesses and other services (provided in Japan and Others internationally) Principal business domains: IP-generating platform business, E- commerce business, other new businesses, etc. The "Live Streaming Business," which had been included in "New Businesses and Others" until the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, has been reclassified under a reportable segment due to the expansion in its business scale and increased importance to management. Moreover, until the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, reportable segments consisted of the four segments of the "Game Business," "Sports Business," "Automotive Business" and "Healthcare Business." However, from the three months ended June 30, 2020, the reportable segments have been reclassified into the four segments of the "Game Business," "Sports Business," "Live Streaming Business" and "Healthcare Business" following a review of segment management classification in response to changes in the Group structure. Segment information for the three months ended June 30, 2019 has been restated in accordance with the new segmentation. 2) Revenue, profit or loss, and other items by reportable segment Accounting policies for reportable segments are identical to those of the Group in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. - 11 - Intersegment revenue is calculated based on external market prices. Revenue, profit or loss, and other items of the Group's reportable segments are as follows: For the three months ended June 30, 2019(From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) Live New Game Sports Healthcare Businesses Adjustments Streaming Total Business Business Business and *3 Business Others *2 Revenue Revenue from external 19,692 7,923 1,751 415 1,602 ― 31,383 customers Intersegment revenue 2 28 ― ― 8 (39) ― Total 19,695 7,951 1,751 415 1,610 (39) 31,383 Segment profit (loss)*1 3,404 2,657 (312) (454) (1,519) (336) 3,440 Other income (expenses), net Operating profit Finance income (costs), net Share of profit (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (1,121) 2,319 528 1,016 Profit before tax 3,863 (Notes) 1 Segment profit (loss) is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue. 2 "New Businesses and Others" refer to operating segments that do not fall into any of the reportable segments, including IP-generating platform business, E-commerce business, Automotive business, and other new businesses. 3 Adjustments in segment profit (loss) represent corporate expenses, which primarily include general and administrative expenses not attributable to any of the reportable segments. - 12 - For the three months ended June 30, 2020(From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) Live New Game Sports Healthcare Businesses Adjustments Streaming Total Business Business Business and *3 Business Others *2 Revenue Revenue from external 21,227 1,185 5,742 446 1,441 ― 30,041 customers Intersegment revenue 4 25 ― ― 138 (168) ― Total 21,231 1,211 5,742 446 1,579 (168) 30,041 Segment profit (loss)*1 4,608 (2,082) 766 (373) (152) (192) 2,576 Other income (expenses), net Operating profit Finance income (costs), net Share of profit (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 9,994 12,570 2,599 (708) Profit before tax 14,462 (Notes) 1 Segment profit (loss) is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue. 2 "New Businesses and Others" refer to operating segments that do not fall into any of the reportable segments, including IP-generating platform business, E-commerce business, and other new businesses. 3 Adjustments in segment profit (loss) represent corporate expenses, which primarily include general and administrative expenses not attributable to any of the reportable segments. - 13 - 3. Earnings per share The basis for calculating earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 are as follows: Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) June 30, 2020) Profit for the period attributable to owners of the 2,447 9,902 parent (Millions of yen) Weighted average number of common shares 145,377,635 123,993,459 outstanding during the period-basic (Shares) Effect of dilutive potential common shares: Stock options, etc. (Shares) 161,149 161,113 Weighted average number of common shares 145,538,784 124,154,572 outstanding during the period-diluted (Shares) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (Yen) Basic earnings per share 16.83 79.86 Diluted earnings per share 16.81 79.75 4. Impairment of assets The Group recognized impairment losses, which are recorded under "other expenses" in the condensed consolidated income statement. The breakdown of the impairment losses is as follows: (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) June 30, 2020) Intangible assets Software (1,183) ― Total (1,183) ― The Group organizes its assets into the smallest group of assets that generates identifiable independent cash flows. Future cash flow is estimated on the basis of past results and management evaluation of future forecasts, using external and internal information. For the three months ended June 30, 2019(From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) In certain services in the Game Business, an impairment loss of ¥1,183 million was recorded for software associated with said services as initially projected revenues can no longer be expected. The recoverable amount was calculated based on its value in use, and as future cash flow was expected to be negative, this value was viewed as zero. - 14 - 5. Significant subsequent events (Capital increase through a third-party allotment by an associate accounted for using the equity method) Mobility Technologies Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President: Hiroshi Nakajima), an associate of the Company accounted for using the equity method entered into a capital and business alliance with NTT DOCOMO, INC. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and Chief Executive Officer, Representative Member of the Board of Directors: Kazuhiro Yoshizawa) and Tokyo Century Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Makoto Nogami), and Dentsu Group (Dentsu Group Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto) and DENTSU INC. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & CEO: Hiroshi Igarashi)) on July 13, 2020, and conducted a capital increase through a third-party allotment. As a result, the Company shareholdings of Mobility Technologies changed, and the Company expects to record approximately ¥3,800 million in share of profit of associates accounted for using the equity method in the condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ending September 30, 2020. - 15 - Attachments Original document

