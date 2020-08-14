Log in
DENA CO., LTD. (2432)

DENA CO., LTD.

(2432)
DeNA : Notice Regarding Capital & Business Alliance with DATA HORIZON CO., LTD.

08/14/2020 | 03:03am EDT

The following information was originally prepared and published by DeNA Co., Ltd. in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

August 14, 2020

Company name:

DeNA Co., Ltd.

(TSE First Section Stock Code: 2432)

Name of representative: Isao Moriyasu, President & CEO

Contact person:

Jun Oi, Managing Executive Officer, CFO,

Head of Corporate Unit

Tel.:

03-6758-7200

Notice Regarding Capital & Business Alliance with DATA HORIZON CO., LTD.

DeNA Co., Ltd. would like to announce that during a board of directors meeting held today, it decided to enter into a capital & business alliance with DATA HORIZON CO., LTD. as follows.

DeNA also announces that the acquisition of shares by DeNA qualifies as buying up as defined in Article 167 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 31 of the Order for Enforcement of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

  1. Purpose of the capital & business alliance
    The aim of the capital & business alliance concluded between DeNA and DATA HORIZON is to extend healthy lifespans and achieve a zero primary balance* for medical costs. Previously, DeSC Healthcare, Inc., a subsidiary of DeNA, and DATA HORIZON concluded a business alliance** on April 2, 2020. Through this capital & business alliance, DeNA and DATA HORIZON aim to further advance the business alliance and leverage their strengths. The companies aim to support health promotion for people by accelerating their health business for local municipalities and health insurance societies. The companies will also work together on a business to make use of data, and significantly contribute to the primary balance for medical costs.
    *Zero primary balance refers to the state where the national medical insurance and social security is sustainable, with national medical costs in line with the economic situation.
    **Refer to the press release of April 2, 2020 (Japanese only) titled "DeNA & DATA HORIZON Business Alliance in Healthcare Business for Local Municipalities Throughout Japan: Aim to Make Use of Service Live Operation and Data Analytics Technology and Reduce Medical Costs."
  2. Content, etc. of the capital & business alliance
    1. Content of the capital & business alliance
      DeNA provides healthcare services for people, including its healthcare entertainment app kencom. DeNA has developed strengths in the live operations of services like these that encourage people to enjoy using them every day and support health promotion in people's daily lives. DeNA also has strength in data analytics based on those services.
      DATA HORIZON has strengths in standardizing medical big data from local municipalities, data analysis, and in its severe diabetic nephropathy prevention management business. DATA HORIZON

makes use of its high analytical ability to run the PDCA cycle in the severe diabetic nephropathy prevention management business, and has significantly contributed to reducing medical costs. Specific planned initiatives include not only doing business with local municipalities, such as the national health insurance health-up business,* but also engaging in a health business for health insurance societies. The companies plan to engage in business that makes use of these insights and contributes to the primary balance for medical costs.

*This is a business promoted by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, where the PDCA cycle is efficiently and effectively run based on data analysis with the goal of promoting health preservation and improvement, preventing illness, and increasing quality of life, etc. for national health insurance members.

  1. Acquisition price of shares or holdings of other party newly acquired
    DeNA expects to acquire 306,700 common shares (8.60% of the total issued common shares) for 1,534 million yen on August 21, 2020. DeNA has also concluded a shareholder agreement with DATA HORIZON Representative Director & President Yoshio Utsumi on restrictions on transferring DeNA and his held shares, and concerning acquiring or selling his held shares, etc. On July 1, 2023 or later it is possible the above shareholding percentage may increase. If there are any matters to be disclosed then DeNA will disclose them in a timely manner.

3. Summary of the capital & business alliance partner

(1)

Company name

DATA HORIZON CO., LTD.

(2)

Address

Hiroshima Mikushisu Building, 1-21-35 Kusatsushinmachi, Nishi-ku, City

of Hiroshima, Hiroshima

(3)

Name and title of

Yoshio Utsumi, Representative Director & President

representative

Development & provision of medical-related information services

(4)

Description of

Data health related services

business

Generic drug notification services

Health business support systems

(5)

Stated capital

456,600,000 yen

(6)

Established

March 25, 1982

Shareholding

Yoshio Utsumi

27.17%

MSIP CLIENT SECURITIES

(7)

percentage of major

(Standing proxy Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.)

7.20%

shareholders*

Benefit One Inc.

7.06%

Capital

No applicable items.

relationship

Personnel

No applicable items.

Relationship between

relationship

(8)

listed company and

Transactional

No transactional relationships to disclose.**

this company

relationship

Applicability

to related

No applicable items.

parties

(9)

Consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial position of the three previous fiscal years

Fiscal year-end

Fiscal year ended June

Fiscal year ended June

Fiscal year ended June

30, 2017

30, 2018

30, 2019

Net assets

914 million yen

1,131 million yen

1,122 million yen

Total assets

1,319 million yen

1,783 million yen

1,575 million yen

Net assets per share

258.22 yen

319.71 yen

317.21 yen

Revenue

1,828 million yen

2,544 million yen

2,256 million yen

Operating profit

105 million yen

289 million yen

36 million yen

Ordinary income

110 million yen

287 million yen

37 million yen

Net income for the period

attributable to owners of the

101 million yen

210 million yen

21 million yen

parent

Consolidated net income for

29.12 yen

59.97 yen

6.02 yen

the period per share

Dividend per share

5 yen

8 yen

8 yen

*The shareholding percentages of major shareholders are as of December 31, 2019. The shareholding percentage of major shareholders is calculated from the total issued shares excluding treasury shares. **DeSC Healthcare, Inc., a subsidiary of DeNA, concluded a business alliance contract on April 2, 2020 with DATA HORIZON.

4.

Schedule

(1)

Date of board of

August 14, 2020

directors resolution

(2)

Date of conclusion of

August 14, 2020

agreement

(3)

Date to receive share

August 21, 2020 (Scheduled)

transfer

5.

Future outlook

The expected impact of this matter on the DeNA Group's financial performance for the fiscal year ending

March 31, 2021 is minimal. If there are any matters to be disclosed then DeNA will disclose them in a timely manner.

(Reference) Previous consolidated results

Operating profit

Profit (loss)

Profit (loss) for

Profit (loss) for the

Basic earnings

Revenue

period attributable to

(loss)

before tax

the period

(loss) per share

owners of the parent

Previous results

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

(Fiscal year ended

121,387

(45,676)

(40,235)

(49,847)

(49,166)

(352.49)

March 31, 2020)

For inquiries please contact:

IR Department (ir@dena.com)

DeNA Co., Ltd. (https://dena.com)

Disclaimer

DeNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 07:02:20 UTC

