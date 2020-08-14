DeNA : Notice Regarding Capital & Business Alliance with DATA HORIZON CO., LTD.

The following information was originally prepared and published by DeNA Co., Ltd. in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

August 14, 2020 Company name: DeNA Co., Ltd. (TSE First Section Stock Code: 2432) Name of representative: Isao Moriyasu, President & CEO Contact person: Jun Oi, Managing Executive Officer, CFO, Head of Corporate Unit Tel.: 03-6758-7200

Notice Regarding Capital & Business Alliance with DATA HORIZON CO., LTD.

DeNA Co., Ltd. would like to announce that during a board of directors meeting held today, it decided to enter into a capital & business alliance with DATA HORIZON CO., LTD. as follows.

DeNA also announces that the acquisition of shares by DeNA qualifies as buying up as defined in Article 167 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 31 of the Order for Enforcement of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.