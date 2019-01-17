Log in
Denbury Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results, 2019 Outlook, and Conference Call

01/17/2019 | 11:01pm EST

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) will host a conference call to review and discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. (Central).  Members of Penn Virginia management will be available to participate in certain portions of the conference call.  The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial and operating results, together with its financial and operating outlook for 2019, prior to the market opening on the same day.  Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed below ten minutes before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury Resources Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Time: 10:00 A.M. (Central) / 11:00 A.M. (Eastern)
Dial-in numbers: 800.230.1093 (domestic) and 612.332.0226 (international)
Conference ID number: 426562

A live presentation webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.  The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for at least one month after the call by dialing 800.475.6701 (domestic) or 320.365.3844 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 426562.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.  The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations.  For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383

Denbury Resources Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
