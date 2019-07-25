Denbury Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

PLANO, Texas, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) will host a conference call to review and discuss second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. (Central). The Company plans to issue its financial and operating results prior to the market opening on the same day. Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed below ten minutes before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury Resources Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Time: 10:00 A.M. (Central) / 11:00 A.M. (Eastern) Dial-in numbers: 800.230.1093 (domestic) and 612.332.0226 (international) Conference ID number: 426564

A live presentation webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for at least one month after the call by dialing 800.475.6701 (domestic) or 320.365.3844 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 426564.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO 2 EOR) operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS: Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000 John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383