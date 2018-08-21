Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Denbury Resources Inc.    DNR

DENBURY RESOURCES INC. (DNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Denbury Closes $450 Million Offering Of New 7½% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Due 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced private offering (the “Offering”) of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 7½% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2024 (the “New Second Lien Notes”).  The Company used the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all of its outstanding borrowings under its bank credit facility and to pay fees and expenses of the Offering, with the remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

The New Second Lien Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state or other securities laws, and the New Second Lien Notes were issued pursuant to an exemption therefrom, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. Person, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.  The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations.

DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
08/21Denbury Closes $450 Million Offering Of New 7½% Senior Secured Second Lien No..
GL
08/20DENBURY RESOURCES : Announces Private Offering of New Senior Secured Second Lien..
AQ
08/20DENBURY RESOURCES : Announces Amendment and Extension of Bank Credit Facility
AQ
08/20DENBURY RESOURCES : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of $450 Million offering of n..
AQ
08/17DENBURY RESOURCES : to Present at EnerComs The Oil & Gas Conference
AQ
08/16DENBURY RESOURCES : to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
AQ
08/16DENBURY RESOURCES : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of $450 Million Offering of n..
AQ
08/15DENBURY RESOURCES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
08/15Denbury Announces Pricing and Upsizing of $450 Million Offering of new 7.5% S..
GL
08/14LETTER TO THE EDITOR : Everything affects everything else
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17United Rentals Should Go Up - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/16/18) 
08/10DENBURY RESOURCES : Beating Expectations As Expected 
08/08Denbury Resources Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) CEO Christian Kendall on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
08/07PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/07/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 424 M
EBIT 2018 373 M
Net income 2018 178 M
Debt 2018 2 510 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,07
P/E ratio 2019 5,64
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 2 073 M
Chart DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Denbury Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,89 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Dielwart Chairman
David Sheppard Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steve A. McLaurin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENBURY RESOURCES INC.103.62%2 073
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.11%81 079
CNOOC LTD11.23%70 788
EOG RESOURCES6.36%66 475
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.64%60 069
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.33%41 788
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.