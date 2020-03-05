Log in
Denbury Resources Closes Farm-Down of 50% of Its Working Interest in Four Texas Conventional Oil Fields

03/05/2020 | 06:31am EST

PLANO, Texas, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed the previously-announced farm-down transaction with a subsidiary of Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT.L, “Navitas”) for the sale of half of its nearly 100% working interest position in four southeast Texas oil fields (consisting of Webster, Thompson, Manvel and East Hastings) for $50 million cash and a carried interest in ten wells to be drilled by Navitas.  Estimated net cash to Denbury from the sale is approximately $40 million after adjusting for interim cash flow from the properties between the January 1, 2019 effective date and the closing date.  Production associated with the working interests sold averaged 1,170 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the fourth quarter of 2019, and proved reserves associated with the working interests sold were approximately 4.1 million barrels of oil as of December 31, 2019.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.  The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations.  For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 191 M
EBIT 2020 325 M
Net income 2020 137 M
Debt 2020 1 998 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,00x
P/E ratio 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
EV / Sales2021 1,91x
Capitalization 370 M
Chart DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Denbury Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,41  $
Last Close Price 0,75  $
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 88,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Dielwart Chairman
David Sheppard Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steve A. McLaurin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENBURY RESOURCES INC.-46.81%361
CNOOC LIMITED-0.18%62 618
CONOCOPHILLIPS-23.99%52 024
EOG RESOURCES INC.-23.50%36 338
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.95%29 533
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-21.14%29 345
