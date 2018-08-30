Log in
DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
Denbury Resources to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/30/2018

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. An updated corporate presentation for the conference and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 434 M
EBIT 2018 365 M
Net income 2018 177 M
Debt 2018 2 510 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,11
P/E ratio 2019 6,42
EV / Sales 2018 3,43x
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capitalization 2 409 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Dielwart Chairman
David Sheppard Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steve A. McLaurin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENBURY RESOURCES INC.144.34%2 409
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.98%83 729
CNOOC LTD23.53%78 463
EOG RESOURCES10.07%68 328
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.76%61 262
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.32%43 041
