Nyse  >  Denbury Resources Inc.    DNR

DENBURY RESOURCES INC.

(DNR)
My previous session
Denbury Resources to Present at IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium

04/03/2019

PLANO, Texas, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium hosted by the Independent Petroleum Association of America on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time. An updated corporate presentation for the conference and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: The Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 505 M
EBIT 2019 442 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Debt 2019 2 377 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,09
P/E ratio 2020 3,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 981 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Dielwart Chairman
David Sheppard Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steve A. McLaurin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENBURY RESOURCES INC.27.49%981
CNOOC LTD20.89%83 606
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.42%76 788
EOG RESOURCES INC.10.14%56 230
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.45%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.87%33 542
