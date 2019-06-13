Log in
DENBURY RESOURCES INC.

(DNR)
Denbury Resources to Present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

06/13/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

PLANO, Texas, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time.  An updated corporate presentation for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the morning of Tuesday, June 18, 2019, and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.  The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations.  For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383

Primary Logo


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 355 M
EBIT 2019 383 M
Net income 2019 153 M
Debt 2019 2 397 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,94
P/E ratio 2020 2,88
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 632 M
Chart DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Denbury Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,57 $
Spread / Average Target 88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Dielwart Chairman
David Sheppard Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steve A. McLaurin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENBURY RESOURCES INC.-33.33%678
CNOOC LTD2.30%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.09%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.50%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-20.09%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.88%35 163
