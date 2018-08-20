Log in
Denka : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

08/20/2018 | 05:41am CEST

Aug 7th, 2018

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

Denka Company Limited

1. Consolidated Financial Results For the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 ( Apr to Jun )

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Accumulated Total)

(Percentages show rate of change compared with the same term of the previous year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to ownners of parent

FY2018 1st Quarter Apr to Jun FY2017 1st Quarter Apr to Jun

(Millions of Yen)

  • 93,969 3.7

  • 90,588 10.5

(Millions of Yen)

  • 6,931 7.8

  • 6,430 49.7

(Millions of Yen)

  • 8,008 8.4

  • 7,389 212.5

(Millions of Yen)

  • 6,228 3.1

  • 6,043 170.7

(Note) Comprehensive income

(Millions of Yen)

FY2018 1st Quarter Apr to Jun

4,926

(

△6.7 ％)

FY2017 1st Quarter Apr to Jun

5,281

(

－ ％)

Net income per share

(basic)

Net income per share

(diluted)

FY2018 1st Quarter Apr to Jun FY2017 1st Quarter Apr to Jun

(Yen)

71.07 68.29

(Yen)

- -

The Company has consolidated its shares in the proportion of 5 common shares to 1 common share, effective as of October 1, 2017.

Net income per share is calculated under the assumption that the consolidation of shares was implemented at the beginning of the fiscal year 2017.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

At end of Jun 2018

At end of Mar 2018

(Millions of Yen)

473,371 473,799

(Millions of Yen)

243,508 242,780

50.6 50.5

(Yen)

2,735.57 2,727.94

(Reference) Shareholder's equity

(Millions of Yen)

At end of Jun 2018

239,729

At end of Mar 2018

239,063

We have applied the Partial Amendment to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Statement No. 28; February 16, 2018) since the beginning of the current consolidated accounting period. With regard to the consolidated financial position for the year ending March 31, 2018, the figures released will be those resulting from retroactive application of the standard.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1st Quarter

End of 2nd Quarter

End of 3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

FY2017 Apr to Mar FY2018 Apr to Mar

(Yen)

- -

(Yen)

10.00

(Yen)

-

(Yen)

55.00

(Yen)

-

FY2018 Apr to Mar ( Forecast )

60.00

-

60.00

120.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts pubulished most recently : None

The Company has consolidated its shares in the proportion of 5 common shares to 1 common share, effective as of October 1, 2017. As for the year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, we quote the amount that takes into account the impact of the said share consolidation.

The actual dividend that take into account the share consolidatiion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 is as follows

Cash dividends per share (end of 2Q) : 50.00 yen

( Annual ) : 105.00 yen

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending

(Percentages show rate of change compared with the same term of the previous year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Net Income Per Share

FY2018 1st Half Apr to Sep

FY2018 Apr to Mar

(Millions of Yen)

  • 195,000 3.8

  • 410,000 3.6

(Millions of Yen)

  • 14,000 △2.2

  • 36,000 7.0

(Millions of Yen)

13,000 △15.9 34,000 7.9

(Millions of Yen)

10,000 △18.5 25,000 8.5

(Yen)

114.11 285.27

(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts pubulished most recently : No

Disclaimer

Denka Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 03:40:09 UTC
