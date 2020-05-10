Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Denka Company Limited    4061   JP3549600009

DENKA COMPANY LIMITED

(4061)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan to extend foreign investment controls to Avigan suppliers - Yomiuri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 08:43pm EDT
Tablets of Avigan (generic name : Favipiravir), a drug approved as an anti-influenza drug in Japan and developed by drug maker Toyama Chemical Co, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Co. are displayed during a photo opportunity in Tokyo

The Japanese government plans to implement strict controls on foreign investment in companies involved in the coronavirus treatment Avigan, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

The move would be an extension of revised rules on foreign ownership in companies deemed critical to national security. The Ministry of Finance released a list of 518 such companies on Friday.

Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp is working with domestic suppliers to ramp up production of its anti-flu drug Avigan that is being tested as a treatment for COVID-19.

Chemical makers Denka Co and Kaneka Corp are among Avigan raw materials suppliers that would be subject to the revised ownership rules, Yomiuri said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim COghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENKA COMPANY LIMITED 2.61% 2636 End-of-day quote.1.54%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3.63% 5287 End-of-day quote.3.20%
KANEKA CORPORATION 1.29% 2750 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DENKA COMPANY LIMITED
08:43pJapan to extend foreign investment controls to Avigan suppliers - Yomiuri
RE
04/09Foreigners remain net sellers of Japan stocks for eighth week
RE
03/30DENKA COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019DENKA COMPANY LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2019DENKA CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019DENKA CO LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
2019DENKA CO LTD : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2019DENKA COMPANY LIMITED : Institutional report
CO
2019DENKA CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019DENKA : Notice Regarding Resolution of Treasury Stock Acquisition
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 380 B
EBIT 2020 29 933 M
Net income 2020 20 950 M
Debt 2020 97 051 M
Yield 2020 4,74%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 227 B
Chart DENKA COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Denka Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENKA COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 946,67  JPY
Last Close Price 2 636,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manabu Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Shinsuke Yoshitaka Chairman
Norihiro Shimizu Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Masaharu Suzuki Director & Head-Engineering
Mitsukuni Ayabe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENKA COMPANY LIMITED1.54%2 134
AIR LIQUIDE-4.99%61 350
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.56%56 553
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.98%20 785
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-40.25%18 838
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.31%16 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group