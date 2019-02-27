Log in
Denny's Corporation to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 13, 2019

02/27/2019

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference taking place at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.  The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference, and Mark Wolfinger, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer will present on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event.  Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 26, 2018, Denny’s had 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 131 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

