Denny : GILMORE JAY C

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Gilmore Jay C DENNY'S Corp [ DENN ] _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) DENNY'S CORPORATION, 203 EAST 5/20/2020 VP, CAO & Corporate Controller MAIN STREET (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) SPARTANBURG, SC 29319 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Amount or Date Expiration Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Restricted Stock (1) 5/20/2020 A 21052 (1) (1) Common 21052.0 $0 21052 D Units Stock

Explanation of Responses:

The restricted stock units, which were granted under the Denny's Corporation 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan, vest 100% upon the second anniversary of the grant date and are payable on a "1-for-1" basis in common stock of the Issuer within 30 days of the vesting date, subject to continued employment with the Issuer through such date, unless vesting is accelerated due to retirement, death, disability or change of control.

Reporting Owners

Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other

Gilmore Jay C

DENNY'S CORPORATIONVP, CAO & Corporate Controller

203 EAST MAIN STREET

SPARTANBURG, SC 29319

/s/ J. Scott Melton, Attorney-in-Fact 5/22/2020

