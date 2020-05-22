Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Denny's Corporation    DENN

DENNY'S CORPORATION

(DENN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/22 04:00:00 pm
10.62 USD   +0.95%
05:28pDENNY : Gilmore jay c
PU
05:28pDENNY : Miller john c
PU
05:28pDENNY : Van pelt jill a
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Denny : MILLER JOHN C

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

MILLER JOHN C

DENNY'S Corp [ DENN ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

DENNY'S CORPORATION, 203 EAST

5/20/2020

Chief Executive Officer

MAIN STREET

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SPARTANBURG, SC 29341

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock

(1)

5/20/2020

A

237734

(1)

(1)

Common

237734.0

$0

237734

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The restricted stock units, which were granted under the Denny's Corporation 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan, vest 100% upon the second anniversary of the grant date and are payable on a "1-for-1" basis in common stock of the Issuer within 30 days of the vesting date, subject to continued employment with the Issuer through such date, unless vesting is accelerated due to retirement, death, disability or change of control.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

MILLER JOHN C

DENNY'S CORPORATION

X

Chief Executive Officer

203 EAST MAIN STREET

SPARTANBURG, SC 29341

Signatures

/s/ J. Scott Melton, Attorney-in-Fact

5/22/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Denny's Corporation published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 21:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DENNY'S CORPORATION
05:28pDENNY : Gilmore jay c
PU
05:28pDENNY : Miller john c
PU
05:28pDENNY : Van pelt jill a
PU
05:28pDENNY : Verostek robert p.
PU
05:28pDENNY : Wolfinger f mark
PU
05:28pDENNY : Ward laysha
PU
05:28pDENNY : Bode christopher d
PU
05:28pDENNY : Dillon john william
PU
05:28pDENNY : Dunn stephen c.
PU
05:28pDENNY : Furlow michael l.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 316 M
EBIT 2020 24,8 M
Net income 2020 4,79 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 128x
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,46x
Capitalization 586 M
Chart DENNY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Denny's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENNY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 10,52 $
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Chris Miller Chief Executive Officer & Director
F. Mark Wolfinger President & Director
Brenda J. Lauderback Chairman
Christopher D. Bode Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert P. Verostek Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENNY'S CORPORATION-47.38%586
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-11.56%91 170
COMPASS GROUP PLC-39.92%24 757
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-28.15%10 029
SODEXO-47.09%8 913
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-38.43%2 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group