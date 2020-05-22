Denny : WARD LAYSHA
05/22/2020 | 05:28pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Ward Laysha
DENNY'S Corp [ DENN ]
__
X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
DENNY'S CORPORATION, 203 EAST
5/20/2020
MAIN STREET
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
SPARTANBURG, SC 29319
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Amount or
Date
Expiration
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
Deferred Stock
(1)
5/20/2020
A
10280
(1)
(1)
Common
10280.0
$0
102547
D
Unit
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
Deferred Stock Units, which were granted under the Denny's Corporation 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan, vest 100% upon the first anniversary of the date of grant, and are payable on a "1-for-1" basis in common stock of the Issuer immediately following the vesting date (i.e., first anniversary of the annual DSU grant date).
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
Ward Laysha
DENNY'S CORPORATION
X 203 EAST MAIN STREET SPARTANBURG, SC 29319
Signatures
/s/ J. Scott Melton, Attorney-in-Fact
5/22/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient,
see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Denny's Corporation published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 21:27:07 UTC
Latest news on DENNY'S CORPORATION
Sales 2020
316 M
EBIT 2020
24,8 M
Net income 2020
4,79 M
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
128x
P/E ratio 2021
19,8x
Capi. / Sales2020
1,85x
Capi. / Sales2021
1,46x
Capitalization
586 M
Chart DENNY'S CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DENNY'S CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
12,50 $
Last Close Price
10,52 $
Spread / Highest target
42,6%
Spread / Average Target
18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-4,94%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.