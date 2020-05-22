Denny : WOLFINGER F MARK

The restricted stock units, which were granted under the Denny's Corporation 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan, vest 100% upon the second anniversary of the grant date and are payable on a "1-for-1" basis in common stock of the Issuer within 30 days of the vesting date, subject to continued employment with the Issuer through such date, unless vesting is accelerated due to retirement, death, disability or change of control.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
WOLFINGER F MARK
DENNY'S CORPORATION XPresident
203 EAST MAIN STREET
SPARTANBURG, SC 29319
Signatures
/s/ J. Scott Melton, Attorney-in-Fact
5/22/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
