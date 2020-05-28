Denny : WOLFINGER F MARK

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

WOLFINGER F MARK DENNY'S Corp [ DENN ] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) DENNY'S CORPORATION, 203 EAST 5/27/2020 President MAIN STREET (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) SPARTANBURG, SC 29319 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock 5/27/2020 M 6884 A $3.89 806936 D Common Stock 5/27/2020 S 6884 D $11.4202 800052 D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Securities Acquired Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of (A) or Disposed of (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (D) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Following Direct (D) Reported or Indirect Date Expiration Amount or Title Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Number of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Employee Stock $3.89 5/27/2020 M 6884 (1) 2/1/2021 Common 6884.0 $0 0 D Option Stock

The option, granted on 02/01/2011 pursuant to the Denny's Corporation 2008 Omnibus Incentive Plan, vests annually in 33 1/3% increments beginning on the first (1st) anniversary of the grant date and expires on the tenth (10th) anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer Other

WOLFINGER F MARK

DENNY'S CORPORATION XPresident

203 EAST MAIN STREET

SPARTANBURG, SC 29319

Signatures J. Scott Melton, Attorney-in-Fact 5/28/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

