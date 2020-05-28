Denny : WOLFINGER F MARK
05/28/2020 | 05:41pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
WOLFINGER F MARK
DENNY'S Corp [ DENN ]
__
X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
__
X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
DENNY'S CORPORATION, 203 EAST
5/27/2020
President
MAIN STREET
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable Line)
SPARTANBURG, SC 29319
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock
5/27/2020
M
6884
A
$3.89
806936
D
Common Stock
5/27/2020
S
6884
D
$11.4202
800052
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Securities Acquired
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
(A) or Disposed of
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(D)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Following
Direct (D)
Reported
or Indirect
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Title
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Number of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
Employee Stock
$3.89
5/27/2020
M
6884
(1)
2/1/2021
Common
6884.0
$0
0
D
Option
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
The option, granted on 02/01/2011 pursuant to the Denny's Corporation 2008 Omnibus Incentive Plan, vests annually in 33 1/3% increments beginning on the first (1st) anniversary of the grant date and expires on the tenth (10th) anniversary of the grant date.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
WOLFINGER F MARK
DENNY'S CORPORATION
X President
203 EAST MAIN STREET
SPARTANBURG, SC 29319
Signatures
J. Scott Melton, Attorney-in-Fact
5/28/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
