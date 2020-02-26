Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Denny's Corporation    DENN

DENNY'S CORPORATION

(DENN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Denny's Corporation to Present at the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on March 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 02:01pm EST

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference, and Mark Wolfinger, President, will present on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2019, Denny’s had 1,703 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 144 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Aruba, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

 

Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DENNY'S CORPORATION
02:01pDenny's Corporation to Present at the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Con..
GL
02/24DENNY : S CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/11DENNY'S : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11DENNY'S CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11Denny's Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
GL
02/04DENNY'S CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04Denny's Corporation Realigns Leadership Team
GL
01/27LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/21DENNY : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Confer..
AQ
01/13DENNY'S CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 456 M
EBIT 2020 80,7 M
Net income 2020 48,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 1 061 M
Chart DENNY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Denny's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENNY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,90  $
Last Close Price 18,94  $
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Chris Miller Chief Executive Officer & Director
F. Mark Wolfinger President & Director
Brenda J. Lauderback Chairman
Christopher D. Bode Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert P. Verostek Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENNY'S CORPORATION-4.73%1 061
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-6.52%96 466
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.03%38 641
SODEXO-10.00%15 067
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.2.51%13 579
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%4 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group