DENSO : Announces Changes of Organization and Executive Responsibility

(1) Reorganization of the Thermal Systems Business Group

a.To meet customers' needs flexibly and promptly, the Thermal Systems Product Planning Div. will be newly established.

b.To strengthen the thermal management business that is essential for promoting electrification, the thermal management products will be consolidated, and the Thermal Management Business Unit will be newly established.

(2) Reorganization of the Powertrain Systems Business Group

Diesel engine regulations have been tightened in respective countries, and needs for powertrains have been diversifying in different countries and regions. To meet customers' needs for internal combustion engines more precisely, the Powertrain Systems Business Group will be reorganized.

(3) Establishment of the CV&OH Div.

To consolidate the sales functions distributed for each country and route and to strengthen the capability to propose products, the CV&OH Div., will be newly established to undertake the commercial vehicle and agriculture and construction equipment business.

(4) Rename the Social Solution Business Development Div.

To create new businesses for solving social issues and define the role of the organization to incubate projects to a business phase, the New Business Unit will be renamed the Social Solution Business Development Div.