DENSO : Announces New Executive Structure and Management Changes

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation today announced changes to its executive management structure and personnel. As the auto industry continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, these changes will help DENSO achieve its long-term vision to create and inspire new value for the future of mobility. The new executive structure and management updates will help the world's second largest mobility supplier operate more efficiently and accelerate its decision-making process. Specifically, DENSO reduced the number of members on its Board of Directors, delegated authority to execute, and reorganized structure so it can increase operational efficiency and better leverage employees' strengths. DENSO will also reshuffle its executive management structure and personnel. 'Amid this shift in our industry, DENSO must work together to streamline our internal structure while speeding up our management and execution process in order to bring a better future to as many people as possible,' said President and CEO Koji Arima.

1. Changes to the Executive Management Structure

DENSO's Board of Directors decided to change its executive management structure, effective April 1, 2019. For more rapid managerial decision-making and increased operational efficiency, executive management will now consist of the following, which will reduce the team from 55 to 28: Chairman

President and CEO

Executive Vice President

Member of the Board

Senior Executive Director

Audit & Supervisory Board Member The title of Senior Executive Director will be renamed to 'Executive Officer,' and these executives will manage their respective sections as well as address the business issues faced by DENSO. The title of Executive Director will be renamed to 'Senior Officer,' and those in the post are required to serve as frontline managers to make decisions quickly on site while exercising their authority over their areas of responsibility.

2. Changes to Executive Management

To ensure the right people are currently in the appropriate positions, DENSO's Board of Directors reshuffled its executive management, effective March 1, 2019, and April 1, 2019. Kazumasa Kimura will resign as executive director as of March 1, 2019.

He will be appointed managing executive officer of Toyota Tsusho Corporation. The following management changes will be effective April 1, 2019: Sadahiro Usui will be appointed as executive vice president.

Haruya Maruyama will resign as executive vice president. The following will be appointed as executive officers: Tomokazu Takahashi, currently a senior executive director, member of the board of JTEKT Corporation

Yasuhiro Iida, currently an executive director

Kenichiro Ito, currently an executive director

Yasuhiko Yamazaki, currently an executive director

Yasushi Matsui, currently an executive director

Hirotsugu Takeuchi, currently an executive director Yukihiro Kato will resign as senior executive director.

3. Executive Management as of April. 1st, 2019

Title Name President & CEO* Koji Arima Executive Vice President* Yasushi Yamanaka Executive Vice President* Hiroyuki Wakabayashi Member of the Board, Executive Officer Shoji Tsuzuki Member of the Board Haruya Maruyama Member of the Board** George Olcott Member of the Board** Takashi Nawa

Title Name Executive Vice President* Yasushi Yamanaka Executive Vice President* Hiroyuki Wakabayashi Executive Vice President Toshiyuki Kato Executive Vice President ○Sadahiro Usui

Title Name Audit & Supervisory Board Member Atsuhiko Shimmura Audit & Supervisory Board Member Motomi Niwa Audit & Supervisory Board Member* Moritaka Yoshida Audit & Supervisory Board Member* Toshimichi Kondo Audit & Supervisory Board Member* Noriyuki Matsushima

Title Name Executive Officer Hiroyuki Ina Executive Officer Masahiko Ito Executive Officer Katsuhisa Shimokawa Executive Officer* Shoji Tsuzuki Executive Officer Shingo Kuwamura Executive Officer Yoshifumi Kato Executive Officer Kazuaki Fujitani Executive Officer Yukihiro Shinohara Executive Officer Yoshitaka Kajita Executive Officer ○Tomokazu Takahashi Executive Officer ○Yasuhiro Iida Executive Officer ○Kenichiro Ito Executive Officer ○Yasuhiko Yamazaki Executive Officer ○Yasushi Matsui Executive Officer ○Hirotsugu Takeuchi

