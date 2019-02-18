DENSO : Announces New Executive Structure and Management Changes

Log in
DENSO CORP

02/18/2019 | 01:07am EST

Feb. 18, 2019 News ReleasesOrganization Announcement

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation today announced changes to its executive management structure and personnel. As the auto industry continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, these changes will help DENSO achieve its long-term vision to create and inspire new value for the future of mobility. The new executive structure and management updates will help the world's second largest mobility supplier operate more efficiently and accelerate its decision-making process.

Specifically, DENSO reduced the number of members on its Board of Directors, delegated authority to execute, and reorganized structure so it can increase operational efficiency and better leverage employees' strengths. DENSO will also reshuffle its executive management structure and personnel.

'Amid this shift in our industry, DENSO must work together to streamline our internal structure while speeding up our management and execution process in order to bring a better future to as many people as possible,' said President and CEO Koji Arima.

1. Changes to the Executive Management Structure

DENSO's Board of Directors decided to change its executive management structure, effective April 1, 2019. For more rapid managerial decision-making and increased operational efficiency, executive management will now consist of the following, which will reduce the team from 55 to 28:

  • Chairman
  • President and CEO
  • Executive Vice President
  • Member of the Board
  • Senior Executive Director
  • Audit & Supervisory Board Member

The title of Senior Executive Director will be renamed to 'Executive Officer,' and these executives will manage their respective sections as well as address the business issues faced by DENSO. The title of Executive Director will be renamed to 'Senior Officer,' and those in the post are required to serve as frontline managers to make decisions quickly on site while exercising their authority over their areas of responsibility.

2. Changes to Executive Management

To ensure the right people are currently in the appropriate positions, DENSO's Board of Directors reshuffled its executive management, effective March 1, 2019, and April 1, 2019.

Kazumasa Kimura will resign as executive director as of March 1, 2019.
He will be appointed managing executive officer of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

The following management changes will be effective April 1, 2019:

  • Sadahiro Usui will be appointed as executive vice president.
  • Haruya Maruyama will resign as executive vice president.

The following will be appointed as executive officers:

  • Tomokazu Takahashi, currently a senior executive director, member of the board of JTEKT Corporation
  • Yasuhiro Iida, currently an executive director
  • Kenichiro Ito, currently an executive director
  • Yasuhiko Yamazaki, currently an executive director
  • Yasushi Matsui, currently an executive director
  • Hirotsugu Takeuchi, currently an executive director

Yukihiro Kato will resign as senior executive director.

3. Executive Management as of April. 1st, 2019

Title

Name

President & CEO*

Koji Arima

Executive Vice President*

Yasushi Yamanaka

Executive Vice President*

Hiroyuki Wakabayashi

Member of the Board,

Executive Officer

Shoji Tsuzuki

Member of the Board

Haruya Maruyama

Member of the Board**

George Olcott

Member of the Board**

Takashi Nawa

Title

Name

Executive Vice President*

Yasushi Yamanaka

Executive Vice President*

Hiroyuki Wakabayashi

Executive Vice President

Toshiyuki Kato

Executive Vice President

○Sadahiro Usui

Title

Name

Audit & Supervisory

Board Member

Atsuhiko Shimmura

Audit & Supervisory

Board Member

Motomi Niwa

Audit & Supervisory

Board Member*

Moritaka Yoshida

Audit & Supervisory

Board Member*

Toshimichi Kondo

Audit & Supervisory

Board Member*

Noriyuki Matsushima

Title

Name

Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Ina

Executive Officer

Masahiko Ito

Executive Officer

Katsuhisa Shimokawa

Executive Officer*

Shoji Tsuzuki

Executive Officer

Shingo Kuwamura

Executive Officer

Yoshifumi Kato

Executive Officer

Kazuaki Fujitani

Executive Officer

Yukihiro Shinohara

Executive Officer

Yoshitaka Kajita

Executive Officer

○Tomokazu Takahashi

Executive Officer

○Yasuhiro Iida

Executive Officer

○Kenichiro Ito

Executive Officer

○Yasuhiko Yamazaki

Executive Officer

○Yasushi Matsui

Executive Officer

○Hirotsugu Takeuchi

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $48.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 220 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, and electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 06:06:01 UTC

share via e-mail
0
