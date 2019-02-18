DENSO : Announces New Executive Structure and Management Changes

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation today announced changes to its executive management structure and personnel. As the auto industry continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, these changes will help DENSO achieve its long-term vision to create and inspire new value for the future of mobility. The new executive structure and management updates will help the world's second largest mobility supplier operate more efficiently and accelerate its decision-making process.
Specifically, DENSO reduced the number of members on its Board of Directors, delegated authority to execute, and reorganized structure so it can increase operational efficiency and better leverage employees' strengths. DENSO will also reshuffle its executive management structure and personnel.
'Amid this shift in our industry, DENSO must work together to streamline our internal structure while speeding up our management and execution process in order to bring a better future to as many people as possible,' said President and CEO Koji Arima.
1. Changes to the Executive Management Structure
DENSO's Board of Directors decided to change its executive management structure, effective April 1, 2019. For more rapid managerial decision-making and increased operational efficiency, executive management will now consist of the following, which will reduce the team from 55 to 28:
Chairman
President and CEO
Executive Vice President
Member of the Board
Senior Executive Director
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
The title of Senior Executive Director will be renamed to 'Executive Officer,' and these executives will manage their respective sections as well as address the business issues faced by DENSO. The title of Executive Director will be renamed to 'Senior Officer,' and those in the post are required to serve as frontline managers to make decisions quickly on site while exercising their authority over their areas of responsibility.
2. Changes to Executive Management
To ensure the right people are currently in the appropriate positions, DENSO's Board of Directors reshuffled its executive management, effective March 1, 2019, and April 1, 2019.
Kazumasa Kimura will resign as executive director as of March 1, 2019.
He will be appointed managing executive officer of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.
The following management changes will be effective April 1, 2019:
Sadahiro Usui will be appointed as executive vice president.
Haruya Maruyama will resign as executive vice president.
The following will be appointed as executive officers:
Tomokazu Takahashi, currently a senior executive director, member of the board of JTEKT Corporation
Yasuhiro Iida, currently an executive director
Kenichiro Ito, currently an executive director
Yasuhiko Yamazaki, currently an executive director
Yasushi Matsui, currently an executive director
Hirotsugu Takeuchi, currently an executive director
Yukihiro Kato will resign as senior executive director.
3. Executive Management as of April. 1st, 2019
Title
Name
President & CEO*
Koji Arima
Executive Vice President*
Yasushi Yamanaka
Executive Vice President*
Hiroyuki Wakabayashi
Member of the Board,
Executive Officer
Shoji Tsuzuki
Member of the Board
Haruya Maruyama
Member of the Board**
George Olcott
Member of the Board**
Takashi Nawa
Title
Name
Executive Vice President*
Yasushi Yamanaka
Executive Vice President*
Hiroyuki Wakabayashi
Executive Vice President
Toshiyuki Kato
Executive Vice President
○Sadahiro Usui
Title
Name
Audit & Supervisory
Board Member
Atsuhiko Shimmura
Audit & Supervisory
Board Member
Motomi Niwa
Audit & Supervisory
Board Member*
Moritaka Yoshida
Audit & Supervisory
Board Member*
Toshimichi Kondo
Audit & Supervisory
Board Member*
Noriyuki Matsushima
Title
Name
Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Ina
Executive Officer
Masahiko Ito
Executive Officer
Katsuhisa Shimokawa
Executive Officer*
Shoji Tsuzuki
Executive Officer
Shingo Kuwamura
Executive Officer
Yoshifumi Kato
Executive Officer
Kazuaki Fujitani
Executive Officer
Yukihiro Shinohara
Executive Officer
Yoshitaka Kajita
Executive Officer
○Tomokazu Takahashi
Executive Officer
○Yasuhiro Iida
Executive Officer
○Kenichiro Ito
Executive Officer
○Yasuhiko Yamazaki
Executive Officer
○Yasushi Matsui
Executive Officer
○Hirotsugu Takeuchi
