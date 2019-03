DENSO : Announces Personnel and Organizational Changes

Mar. 7, 2019 News ReleasesOrganization Announcement

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation, the world's second largest mobility supplier, today announced changes to its leadership personnel and organization effective April 1, 2019. As the auto industry continues to evolve and move toward electrification and automated driving, these internal changes support DENSO long-term vision to create and inspire new value for the future of mobility.

1. Changes to the Executive Officers and Executive Fellows

To ensure the right people are in the appropriate positions during this critical time, the following changes will be effective April 1, 2019: The following will be appointed as executive officers: Yoshinobu Tao, currently Deputy Head of Purchasing Group

Tatsushi Nakashima, currently Head of Gasoline Systems Business Unit

Kazutada Yamada, currently Director of Chubu Sales Div.

Shinichi Nakamizo, currently President of DENSO MEXICO

Yasuhisa Sakurai, currently Project Director of Global Strategy Div.

Atsushi Aratake, currently Head of Aftermarket Business Unit

Stephen Milam, currently North America Thermal Business Unit Leader The following will resign as executive directors*1: Bunichi Kondo

Jack Helmboldt

Shinsuke Yamaguchi Nobuaki Kawahara will be appointed to executive fellow*2. Currently, he is a Director of Advanced Research and Innovation Center. Masato Nakagawa will resign as executive fellow.

* 1 For details on changing the executive structure, please refer to ' New Executive Structure and Management Changes ' announced on February 18, 2019. * 2 The executive fellow position was first introduced by DENSO in 2017. Executives in this role will use their advanced expertise to lead their specialized business units and provide new value to society. This position was created based on DENSO's policy that executives with high-level skills in a particular technology are key sources to DENSO's competing power.'

2. Organizational Change as of April 1st, 2019

With the increasing deployment of vehicle electrification and automated driving technologies, DENSO must continue to help its customers quickly meet the needs of sophisticated steering and brake control systems. Thus, its chassis control business section will be separated from the Electric Components Business Unit and become the Chassis Control Components Business Unit. This will allow for more dedicated focus and accelerated R&D and collaboration.

3. Responsibility of Executives and Executive Officers as of April 1st, 2019

Title Name Responsibility *President & CEO Koji Arima *Executive Vice President Yasushi Yamanaka Safety, Quality, Production, Corporate Foundation Center, DENSO ABASHIRI TEST CENTER CORP. *Executive Vice President Hiroyuki Wakabayashi R&D Strategy, CISO (Chief Information Security Officer), Information Security Promotion Div., SOKEN,INC. Member of the Board Haruya Maruyama Member of the Board George Olcott (Outside Director) Member of the Board Takashi Nawa (Outside Director) Executive Vice President Toshiyuki Kato Toyota, Toyota Group, Olympic and Paralympic Games Preparation Dept. Executive Vice President Sadahiro Usui China Div., Strategy for Alliance, Purchasing Group Senior Executive Officer Hiroyuki Ina Electronic Systems Business Group, Tokyo Office Senior Executive Officer Masahiko Ito Social Solution Business Development Div., AgTech Promotion Div., Fleet Air-Conditioning Business Unit Senior Executive Officer Katsuhisa Shimokawa Powertrain Systems Business Group, Korea Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer Shoji Tsuzuki Corporate Center, Information Systems Div., Engineering Digital Transformation Div., Audit Dept. Senior Executive Officer Shingo Kuwamura CEO of Asia-Oceania, DENSO INTERNATIONAL ASIA CO., LTD. Senior Executive Officer Yoshifumi Kato Engineering Research & Development Center, Digital Innovation Senior Executive Officer Kazuaki Fujitani Sales and Marketing Group Senior Executive Officer Yukihiro Shinohara Electrification Systems Business Group Senior Executive Officer Yoshitaka Kajita CEO of China Senior Executive Officer Tomokazu Takahashi Global Strategy Center (deputy), Managing of Japan Region Dept. Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiro Iida Thermal Systems Business Group, Taiwan Region, South America Senior Executive Officer Kenichiro Ito CEO of North America, DENSO INTERNATIONAL AMERICA, INC. Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiko Yamazaki Production Innovation Center, Manufacturing of Electronic Systems Business Group Senior Executive Officer Yasushi Matsui Global Strategy Center, Finance & Accounting Div. Senior Executive Officer Hirotsugu Takeuchi Mobility Systems Business Group

Title Name Responsibility Executive Officer Masanori Tsuruta DENSO (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO.LTD. Executive Officer Jiro Ebihara Electrification Systems Business Group(deputy) , Electric Components Business Unit Executive Officer Yuji Ishizuka Sales Planning Dept., Global Sales Dept., Chubu Sales Div. Executive Officer Hisaaki Sato CEO of Europe, DENSO INTERNATIONAL EUROPE B.V. Executive Officer Hajime Kumabe J-QuAD DYNAMICS , Advanced Mobility Systems R&D Div., Mechanical & Energy Eng R&D Div., Advanced Testing & Evalution Div., R&D Tokyo Administration Dept., Advanced Mobility Strategy Dept. Executive Officer Keiko Shimokata Safety Health & Environment Div. (Health & Environment), Health Care Promotion Div., DENSO BLOSSOM Co. LTD Executive Officer Terutaka Kageyama Sales Engineering Executive Officer Hidehiro Yokoo Global Strategy Div. (Public Relations), Public Relations Div., Legal Div., Tokyo Office (Public Relations) Executive Officer Yutaka Yamanouchi Production Innovation Planning Div., Production Control Div., Facility Div., Core Skills Development Div. Executive Officer Hisashi Iida AD&ADAS Business Unit Executive Officer Marco Di Rao Marotta Thermal Systems Business of Europe, DENSO THERMAL SYSTEMS S.p.A. Executive Officer Sinnosuke Hayashi Electronic Systems Business Group (deputy) , Mobility Systems Function Unit, Basis Electronic Technology Unit, DENSO CREATE INC. Executive Officer Yasushi Mukai Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Business Unit, Powertrain Systems Business Planning Dept. Executive Officer Katsuhiko Takeuchi BluE Nexus, Electrification Systems Development Div. Executive Officer Tomoyuki Arakawa Business Planning of Mobility Systems Business Group, Mobility Systems Business Planning Dept. Executive Officer Kazuoki Matsugatani Engineering of North America and Europe Executive Officer Katsuhiko Sugito Machinery & Tools Div., FA Business Unit, DENSO WAVE INC. Executive Officer Koichi Nagaya Quality Control Div., Safety Health & Environment Div. (Safety) Executive Officer Hirotaka Yato DENSO INTERNATIONAL ASIA CO., LTD.(deputy) Executive Officer Kazuhiro Iwai Secretarial Dept., Human Resources Div., General Admin. Div., Plant General Administration, OMOTENASHI Promoting Dept. Executive Officer Hiroshi Kondo Electronics Business Unit Executive Officer Seiji Maeda Motor Business Unit Executive Officer Eiji Inoue Air-Conditioning Business Unit, Thermal Systems Product Planning Div., Thermal Systems Electronics R&D Div., Thermal Management Business Unit Executive Officer Yoshinobu Tao Purchasing Group(deputy) Executive Officer Tatsushi Nakashima Gasoline Systems Business Unit, Powertrain Systems Development Div. Executive Officer Kazutada Yamada Tokyo Sales Div. Executive Officer Shinichi Nakamizo Manufacturing of North America, DENSO MANUFACTURING TENNESSEE, INC. Executive Officer Yasuhisa Sakurai Global Strategy Center (Toyota Group), Strategy development Dept. Executive Officer Atsushi Aratake Automotive Solutions Div., Customer Service Div. Executive Officer Stephen Milam Corporate, Powertrain Systems Business and Electrification Systems Business of North America

About DENSO Corporation