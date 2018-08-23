Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Denso Corp    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORP (6902)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DENSO : Invests 30 Billion Yen in OLED Display Developer JOLED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 05:27am CEST

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation today announced it has invested 30 billion yen ($270 million) in JOLED Inc., a developer of printed organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. The investment accelerates JOLED's development and mass production of in-vehicle OLED displays, which are used for human-machine interfaces (HMIs) in car cockpits to deliver key driving information to the driver quickly and accurately. Compared to conventional HMIs, which use thin-film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs), JOLED's OLED displays offer higher-definition images, more vivid colors, and are designed to be thinner, lighter, and bendable- making them easier to install and produce more optimized light output for improved HMI functionality.

'DENSO's investment in JOLED directly enhances the advancement of human-machine interfaces - technologies which are critical to keeping drivers informed behind the wheel safely,' said Hirotsugu Takeuchi, executive director of DENSO. 'Working with JOLED will help us create a new mobility future that's safer for all, emphasizes efficiency and smartly applies problem-solving innovations to the real world.'

As cars become more connected, more information can be provided to drivers to help them ensure effective road safety. Because of this, there is a growing demand for HMIs that can display information in a more visually appealing, larger, and easier-to-understand format - all while encouraging drivers to stay focused on the road. OLED displays enable these characteristics and will continue to gain prominence as HMIs are called upon to deliver improved visibility, more dynamic design and increased operational efficiencies.

JOLED was the first in the world to commercialize printed OLED displays, and the company's OLED printing method is simpler and more efficient than traditional manufacturing approaches. This investment will enable DENSO to combine its accumulated technology and know-how regarding HMIs with JOLED's OLED printing, thereby speeding up the development and mass production of various types of OLED displays for instrument clusters, center-stack displays, and other devices, and thus contribute to the development of more attractive and convenient cockpits.

DENSO will continue to emphasize the development of its HMI technologies, which underpin the ongoing evolution of vehicles, and seek to create cockpits that streamline interaction between human and machine to create a society free from road traffic accidents.

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 03:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENSO CORP
05:27aDENSO : Invests 30 Billion Yen in OLED Display Developer JOLED
PU
08/16DENSO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Nitride Semiconductor Device", f..
AQ
08/16DENSO : Patent Issued for Input Device (USPTO 10,042,437)
AQ
08/16DENSO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Gas Sensor Provided With Flange ..
AQ
08/16DENSO : "Gas Sensor Provided With Flange Portion Of Cover Thereof" in Patent App..
AQ
08/16DENSO : funds water bottle stations at three Blount County Schools elementary sc..
AQ
08/09DENSO : Patent Issued for Gas Sensor (USPTO 10,036,724)
AQ
08/09DENSO : Patent Issued for Ignition Coil For Internal Combustion Engine (USPTO 10..
AQ
08/02DENSO : Trump car tariffs would cost the company millions
AQ
07/31Honda resists U.S. tariff hit for now, first-quarter profit at 12-year high
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
06/01Toyota strikes supply deal with Denso 
04/30Denso Corp. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/02Toyota launches new co. in billion-dollar autonomous vehicle push 
02/14TOYOTA MOTOR : Innovate And Invest In The Future 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 445 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 315 B
Finance 2019 361 B
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 13,09
P/E ratio 2020 12,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 4 175 B
Chart DENSO CORP
Duration : Period :
Denso Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENSO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6 704  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshifumi Kato Head-Technology Development Center
Tomoaki Shirai Manager-Information Systems
Yasushi Yamanaka Representative Director, VP & Head-Quality
Shoji Tsuzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENSO CORP-22.88%37 798
CONTINENTAL-28.53%42 912
APTIV10.53%24 822
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 103
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.65%18 824
AISIN SEIKI CO LTD-20.28%13 032
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.