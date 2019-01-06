DENSO : Merges Three Subsidiaries to Form DENSO Solution

Q.When was your company established? A.The company was established as Nippondenso Co., Ltd. after having been separated from Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. on December 16, 1949. For company information, click here. Q.When was your company listed on a stock exchange? A.DENSO Corporation was listed on the Nagoya Stock Exchange on December 3, 1951, and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on January 5, 1953.

It was also listed on the Osaka Stock Exchange, but applied delisting on January 18, 2010.

Earnings, Finance Related

Q.How can latest accounts information be accessed? A.For latest released accounts, click here. Q.How can recent change of your business results be accessed? A.For our business results for past 5 years, click here. Q.How can I get an Annual Report? A.Our Annual Report is available in our website, click here.

We don't issue a hard-copy version of our Annual Report. Q.When are the Financial Results announced? A.You can check the announcement dates on our IR Calendar site.