DENSO : NSITEXE Takes a Stake in Next-Generation Processor Developer quadric.io to Support Future Mobility Solutions

0
02/06/2019 | 10:15pm EST

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation, the world's second largest mobility supplier, today announced that NSITEXE, Inc., a DENSO Group company that designs and develops semiconductor IP cores,* acted as lead investor and has taken a stake in quadric.io, a startup company based in Burlingame, California. The purpose of the investment is to help quadric.io's development of edge processing units (EPUs), which are high-performance semiconductors that could be used as a foundation for enabling automated driving technology.

DENSO established NSITEXE in 2017 to design and develop next-generation, high-performance semiconductor devices to advance automated driving solutions. One of NSITEXE's focuses is developing a Data Flow Processor (DFP), a new type of processor different from conventional processors such as central processing units (CPUs) and graphic processing units (GPUs). The DFP can rapidly perform multiple complex calculations by instantaneously optimizing calculating areas according to the amount and content of information, while minimizing power consumption and heat generation. NSITEXE is aiming to commercialize the DFP in the first half of the 2020s.

NSITEXE has taken a stake in quadric.io because of its industrial EPU development technology, which it will incorporate into in-vehicle specifications required for automated driving. The quadric.io's real-time end-to-end edge computing technology was designed to accelerate the development of smart edge products like cars and robots that require instantaneous processing of a large amount of calculations while minimizing power consumption and latency. NSITEXE aims to achieve instant processing of both complex and large amounts of calculations to extend the ability of DFP by accelerating development of quadric.io's real-time end-to-end edge computing technology.

DENSO has been developing and refining its in-vehicle semiconductor technology for years and remains committed to creating advanced technologies to achieve an environmentally friendly, safe and secure automotive society.

* Semiconductor IP (intellectual property) cores: partial integrated circuit property that is used to manufacture semiconductors

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 03:14:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 416 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 304 B
Finance 2019 445 B
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 12,27
P/E ratio 2020 11,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 3 773 B
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshifumi Kato Head-Technology Development Center
Tomoaki Shirai Manager-Information Systems
Yasushi Yamanaka Representative Director, VP & Head-Quality
Shoji Tsuzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENSO CORP-0.17%34 373
CONTINENTAL13.42%31 204
APTIV27.76%20 454
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 494
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.11.07%17 203
AISIN SEIKI CO LTD15.14%11 555
