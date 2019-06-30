Log in
DENSO CORP    6902

DENSO CORP

(6902)
DENSO : Wiper Systems to Be Established to Offer Safer and More Reliable Wiper Systems

06/30/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

DENSO CORPORATION
Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd.
Asahi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation today announced that Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd. and Asahi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., both of which are subsidiaries of DENSO Corporation, will merge on October 1, 2019, and make a new start as DENSO Wiper Systems, Inc.

With the auto industry undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation, the business environment is changing significantly due to swift innovations in CASE (connected, autonomous, shared and electrified) technologies. Notably, competition to develop automated driving technologies has intensified and increased the importance of auxiliary systems. Concerning safety related to field of vision, technologies including cameras and sensors have been developed for automated driving, requiring automotive component suppliers to offer wiper system products that are compatible with these changes.

Against this backdrop, the wiper system business structure of the DENSO Group was reviewed. DENSO Wiper Systems will build an integrated structure from design and production, to supply of wiper systems, thereby strengthening its capability to meet the needs of customers. The company will also step up efforts for the DENSO Group to create new added value in advanced fields.

Historically, DENSO has developed technologies and products to help create a society free from traffic accidents. Based on these technologies, DENSO will continue to contribute to building a safe and secure automotive society for all people around the world.

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 03:32:06 UTC
