DENSO : and NRI Secure Technologies Agree to Establish a Joint Venture for the Growing Automotive Cybersecurity Market

09/27/2018 | 05:01am CEST

DENSO Corporation
NRI Secure Technologies, Ltd.

KARIYA/TOKYO(Japan), September 27, 2018 ― DENSO Corporation today announced it has agreed to establish a joint venture with NRI Secure Technologies, Ltd. to detect and diagnose the security risks of in-vehicle electronic products. The new cybersecurity company, named NDIAS, Ltd. is equally owned by DENSO and NRI and will be officially established in December 2018.

NDIAS will harness DENSO's expertise in in-vehicle quality and cybersecurity technology development and NRI's proprietary machine learning technology to protect consumers against the rising threat of cyber attacks in the automotive industry. NRI has nearly 20 years of experience insecurity services in the fields of financial systems, infrastructure, and consumer equipment. The partnership will offer integrated security diagnosis and consulting services for in-vehicle electronic products from the vehicle development phase to the actions required after mass production.

Automated driving and connected vehicles will soon become commonplace and, as a result, various shared technologies and services will be linked within vehicles. Because of this, international standards for automotive cybersecurity requirements must be established due to imminent threats such as hacking.

In Japan, for example, to introduce automated driving by the end of FY2020, a review has been conducted to require automakers to implement cybersecurity measures and to enact relevant laws. Starting with development to well after mass production, security diagnosis and analysis must be conducted throughout the vehicle's life cycle.

New threats in cybersecurity continue to evolve and require assessment and diagnosis by a dedicated and trained third party who understands the minds of the attackers. DENSO's and NRI's new joint venture will underpin the rapidly evolving digitalized automotive industry with its ground-breaking cybersecurity technologies to help achieve a safe and secure future of seamless mobility.

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 03:00:07 UTC
