Kariya (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation published Integrated Report 2018 for the year ended March 31, 2018.

DENSO integrated Annual Report that provides financial data such as financial results, sales overviews, and management strategies, with CSR Report that provides non-financial data such as business environment, social relationships and corporate governance as a foundation that supports DENSO's business growth, and has started to publish 'Integrated Report' from the year ended March 31, 2016.

Based on the Long-term Policy 2030 and Long-term Plan 2025, which DENSO announced last autumn, the Integrated Report 2018 introduces how DENSO solves the problems and how DENSO realizes its ideal model based on each business domain in order to continue to be a company that is truly inspiring to society. The Integrated Report 2018 also introduces how DENSO evolve the strengths it has long cultivated in the hard domain, which entails R&D, Monozukuri, and Hitozukuri and how DENSO will reinforce its efforts in the soft domain, where the potential to offer added value will increase going forward. In addition, the report explains sustainability management which incorporating the perspective of social sustainability within our management strategies. Through the implementation of sustainability management, we aim to improve our corporate value.

We continue to communicate with all of our stakeholders including shareholders and other investors, and aims to realize the mission of 'Contributing to a better world by creating value together with a vision for the future'.