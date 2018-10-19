DENSO’s Second Founding: Company Shift in Strategy to Craft the Core Technologies for the Future of Mobility

KARIYA, Japan (October 19, 2018) - DENSO corporation (DENSO), the world's second largest mobility supplier, has made recent changes that represent one of the largest shifts in business strategy in its 70-year history - expanding into software-based solutions in addition to its hardware expertise - that push the company beyond a vehicle-centric focus in order to help create an new mobility paradigm for society. The global auto industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century shift that will fundamentally reshape transportation. Given the changing cast of competitors that make up the evolving auto industry, DENSO has transformed its conventional business model to achieve success for customers, consumers, partners, employees, and all other stakeholders.

DENSO's long-term policy, which was launched last year, guides the company toward its 2030 goal: to create and inspire new value for the future of mobility. DENSO today launched its 2018 Annual Report, which is the first account of company activities following the release of its long-term policy. The policy and report reiterates DENSO's strategy to achieve vision, including:

1. Increasing performance in the fields of electrification and automated driving;

2. Realigning organizational structure to accelerate business execution, R&D, collaboration, and other efficiencies; and

3. Focusing on key initiatives both in and outside the auto industry to add value.

'Our long-term vision is a future with enhanced mobility, safety and peace of mind, with less impact on the environment. We still have a deep commitment to protecting lives, but we are ready to realize our second founding,' said CEO Koji Arima. 'This means we must change our own organization to prevail in the rapidly changing business landscape and provide value to our customers that goes beyond a vehicle-centric focus to enrich society's broader needs.'