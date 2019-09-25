DENSO : to Expand DENSO Hokkaido Plant – Expansion will increase production of semiconductor sensors as part of the company's efforts to strengthen DENSO Group's production system

DENSO CORPORATION

DENSO HOKKAIDO CORPORATION

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation announced today that it will expand the plant of DENSO Hokkaido Corporation, one of its group companies, as part of its efforts to increase production of semiconductor sensors, enhance its domestic production system and boost DENSO group's competitiveness.

DENSO will invest about 11 billion yen by 2025 to complete the expansion and increase production. Construction is scheduled to start in July 2020 and to be completed in June 2021. Production is planned to start in stages in October 2021. The number of employees is expected to increase to approximately 1,150 in 2025.

DENSO Hokkaido manufactures semiconductor sensors for automotive engines, air conditioners, and brake and other relevant systems. DENSO is expanding the plant at DENSO Hokkaido, which has manufactured 500 million semiconductor sensors since its opening, in preparation for increased sensor demand as vehicle electrification and safety systems become more complex and proliferate.

Through this expansion and production of a key automotive technology, DENSO Hokkaido will further improve its capability to meet customers' needs and contribute to the development of the local community.