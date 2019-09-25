Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Denso Corp    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORP

(6902)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DENSO : to Expand DENSO Hokkaido Plant – Expansion will increase production of semiconductor sensors as part of the company's efforts to strengthen DENSO Group's production system –

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:43pm EDT

DENSO CORPORATION
DENSO HOKKAIDO CORPORATION

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation announced today that it will expand the plant of DENSO Hokkaido Corporation, one of its group companies, as part of its efforts to increase production of semiconductor sensors, enhance its domestic production system and boost DENSO group's competitiveness.

DENSO will invest about 11 billion yen by 2025 to complete the expansion and increase production. Construction is scheduled to start in July 2020 and to be completed in June 2021. Production is planned to start in stages in October 2021. The number of employees is expected to increase to approximately 1,150 in 2025.

DENSO Hokkaido manufactures semiconductor sensors for automotive engines, air conditioners, and brake and other relevant systems. DENSO is expanding the plant at DENSO Hokkaido, which has manufactured 500 million semiconductor sensors since its opening, in preparation for increased sensor demand as vehicle electrification and safety systems become more complex and proliferate.

Through this expansion and production of a key automotive technology, DENSO Hokkaido will further improve its capability to meet customers' needs and contribute to the development of the local community.

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 02:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DENSO CORP
10:43pDENSO : to Expand DENSO Hokkaido Plant – Expansion will increase productio..
PU
09/20ONCE HACKED, TWICE SHY : How auto supplier Harman learned to fight cyber carjack..
RE
09/05DENSO : Beyond Next Ventures and DENSO Establish a New Company "OPExPARK" for Me..
AQ
09/05DENSO : Beyond Next Ventures and DENSO Establish a New Company “OPExPARK&r..
PU
08/28DENSO : Wins Medals at 45th WorldSkills International Competition
AQ
08/11Automakers warm up to friendly hackers at cybersecurity conference
RE
08/06EXCLUSIVE : Tens of thousands losing jobs as India's auto crisis deepens - sourc..
RE
08/04DENSO : The Korea Fair Trade Commission's Announcement Concerning the Monopoly R..
PU
08/04DENSO : The Korea Fair Trade Commission's Announcement Concerning the Monopoly R..
AQ
07/31DENSO : Announces First-quarter Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 455 B
EBIT 2020 370 B
Net income 2020 295 B
Finance 2020 329 B
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 3 731 B
Technical analysis trends DENSO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5 552,22  JPY
Last Close Price 4 815,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Sadahiro Usui Vice President
Yasushi Yamanaka Representative Director, VP & Head-Quality
Yoshifumi Kato Head-Technology Development Center
Masahiko Ito Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENSO CORP1.30%34 910
CONTINENTAL AG-3.12%25 742
APTIV40.80%22 209
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 106
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.11.89%16 340
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.--.--%12 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group