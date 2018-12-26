Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Denso : AISIN, ADVICS, JTEKT, and DENSO to Form a New Company to Develop Integrated Control Software for Automated Driving

12/26/2018 | 08:35am CET

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
ADVICS Co., Ltd.
JTEKT Corporation
DENSO Corporation

KARIYA (Japan), December 26, 2018 ― Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (AISIN), ADVICS Co., Ltd. (ADVICS), JTEKT Corporation (JTEKT) and DENSO Corporation (DENSO) today announced they have formally agreed to form a new company to develop integrated control software that will be used for automated driving, vehicle motion control, and other related functions. The new company is named J-QuAD DYNAMICS and will be established in April* 2019. In August 2018, the four companies announced their basic agreement to establish a joint venture.

To achieve safe, secure, and widespread automated driving, a more sophisticated integrated vehicle control system is required to coordinate sensors, brakes, and steering systems. The software enables vehicles to better manage acceleration, turning, and braking, which is critical for future mobility solutions. Founded by the four investing companies, the new company will develop software and provide engineering services to accelerate the development of integrated vehicle control systems for automakers in Japan and throughout the world.

AISIN, ADVICS, JTEKT, and DENSO will combine their unique strengths and technical expertise on automated driving, vehicle motion control, and related functions to develop this software-based solution to meet the needs of their customers today and in the future more efficiently and quickly. The companies collaboration and creation of J-QuAD DYNAMICS will develop higher value-added integrated vehicle control systems to create safer and smarter mobility.

* The establishment of this new company requires the approval of antitrust authorities.

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 07:34:04 UTC
