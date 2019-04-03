Log in
Denso : Settlements of Class Action Lawsuits in the U.S.

04/03/2019 | 03:17am EDT

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation (hereafter 'DENSO') and certain of its consolidated subsidiaries have entered into Settlement Agreements with the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs in putative class action lawsuits in the United States.

1. Background of Lawsuits and Settlements
Since October 2011, putative auto parts class action lawsuits have been brought against DENSO in the United States alleging that the plaintiffs incurred damages as a result of alleged violations of the United States antitrust laws. These lawsuits have been merged as a multi-district-litigation pending in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan. After extensive negotiations, DENSO has reached settlements with the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs. The settlements that include no admission of liability are still subject to approval by the Court.　　

2. Settlement Plaintiffs
Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs

3. Settlement Amount
US$2.1 million (approximately 230 million yen)

4. Effect on Financials
DENSO does not expect any significant impact on its consolidated financial forecast as a result of this matter.

It is DENSO's policy to comply with all applicable antitrust laws. Since its primary U.S. subsidiary was raided by the U.S. Department of Justice in February 2010, DENSO group companies have been taking various preventive measures, including implementing more stringent compliance rules, more enhanced compliance training and more meticulous compliance monitoring, in order to further ensure that they comply with all applicable antitrust laws. DENSO believes it is in complete compliance with all antitrust laws.

DENSO is committed to striving to restore the full confidence of all stakeholders by complying with all applicable antitrust laws around the world.

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:16:02 UTC
